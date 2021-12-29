‘Voyage Through the Americas’ set for Jan. 9 at Chamber Music Sedona

On Sunday, Jan. 9, Chamber Music Sedona will present “Voyage Through the Americas,” a concert performed by acclaimed musicians Gilles Vonsattel, Michael Brown, Nicholas Canellakis and Ian David Rosenbaum, according to a news release.

With a program that showcases the works of eight iconic composers – U.S. classical music pioneers Aaron Copland and Samuel Barber; boundary pushers George Gershwin and Leonard Bernstein; Latin American masters Heitor Villa-Lobos, Alberto Ginastera and Osvaldo Golijov; and the King of Ragtime, Scott Joplin – the concert will take audiences on a sizzling journey across both hemispheres.

“Voyage Through the Americas,” which will take place at 3 p.m. at the Sedona Performing Arts Center, is supported in part by a grant from the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA).

To bring its dynamic program to life, “Voyage Through the Americas” will feature the unusual combination of two pianists (Vonsattel and Brown), a cellist (Canellakis) and a percussionist (Rosenbaum).

Described as an “immensely talented” and “quietly powerful pianist” by The New York Times, Vonsattel is known for his exceptional versatility and originality. A recipient of an Avery Fisher Career Grant and winner of the Naumburg and Geneva competitions, as well as the 2016 Andrew Wolf Chamber Music Award, he has appeared with countless symphonies worldwide while performing recitals and chamber music at the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center and other renowned venues.

Michael Brown has also received an Avery Fisher Career Grant, as well as the 2018 Emerging Artist Award from Lincoln Center, and has earned recognition for his unique and innovative artistry that often interweaves the classics with his own compositions and other contemporary works.

As an artist of the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, Brown regularly performs at Alice Tully Hall and on tour, as well as with his longtime duo partner, Nicholas Canellakis.

Hailed as one of the most talented and sought-after cellists of his generation, Canellakis frequently performs as a soloist with orchestras and at famed classical music festivals around the world.

An artist of the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, he made his Carnegie Hall concerto debut with the American Symphony Orchestra in 2015. Since 2018, Canellakis has served as Artistic Director of Chamber Music Sedona, striving to advance the organization’s reputation as one of the leading presenters of chamber music in the U.S.

Since making his Kennedy Center debut in 2009, Ian David Rosenbaum has earned praise from The New York Times for his “excellent” and “precisely attuned” performances.

In 2012, he became the second percussionist in history to join the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center’s CMS Two. In recent years, Rosenbaum’s performance highlights have included The Industry’s world premiere production of Galileo, a 10-city West Coast tour with Sandbox Percussion, as well as the world premiere of there is no one, not even the wind by John Luther Adams with the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center.

Tickets for “Voyage Through the Americas” are $40 for adults and $15 for students aged 13-21 with ID. Admission is free for children 12 and under. Reserved seating is available for up to $60 per ticket.

To learn more, find out about health protocols for the concert, and to purchase tickets, visit ChamberMusicSedona.org/2022-the-voyage-through-the-americas.

Information provided by Chamber Music Sedona.