January most infectious, deadliest COVID-19 month so far

While vaccination protocols are in place and COVID-19 numbers show a steady decline over the past 10 days in Arizona, January still turned out to be the state’s most infectious and deadliest month yet.

Arizona closed out January with mild numbers as compared to the rest of the month. There were 3,741 new cases reported with four deaths Sunday.

That pushes the state’s totals for January to 231,878 cases and 4,109 deaths. Both marks are the high bar since testing began a year ago in Arizona.

Since testing began a year ago, the Arizona Department of Health Services has documented 762,145 cases and 13,124 deaths.

Arizona closed out the month with another bump in the state’s positive-test ratio, which now stands at 14.3%. Arizona hospital critical care bed capacity is holding steady at 91%.



Arizona COVID-19 cases and deaths by month

-12,475 cases and 597 deaths in May, 2020.

-63,920 cases and 803 deaths in June, 2020.

-92,930 cases and 1,977 deaths in July, 2020.

-25,307 cases and 1,297 deaths in August, 2020.

-16,361 cases and 600 deaths in September, 2020.

-28,216 cases and 306 deaths in October, 2020.

-89,658 cases and 733 deaths in November, 2020.

-197,887 cases and 2,340 deaths in December 2020.

-231,878 cases and 4,109 deaths in January 2021.

Arizona’s daily average for new COVID-19 cases, by month

-May 2020: 415 new cases each day.

-June 2020: 2,130 new cases each day.

-July 2020: 2,997 new cases each day.

-August 2020: 816 cases each day.

-September 2020: 545 cases each day.

-October 2020: 910 cases each day.

-November 2020: 2,988 cases each day.

-December 2020: 6,383 cases each day.

-January 2021: 7,479 cases each day.

Demographic breakdown of Arizona cases

The Monday morning ADHS data shows the 65-and-older age group has accounted for 9,803 of the state’s 13,124 deaths. There have been 1,909 deaths reported among people 55-64 years of age.

ADHS reports women contract the virus in higher numbers than men in Arizona (52%), but more men than women die from COVID-19 (58%).

Location of cases

Maricopa County continues to dominate the state’s concentration of COVID-19 cases with 475,261 since testing began.

Current cumulative caseload totals in Arizona include:

-Pima County has 101,961 cases.

-Pinal County, 42,456 cases.

-Yuma County, 35,184 cases.

-Mohave County, 19,641 cases.

-Yavapai County, 16,325 cases.

-Coconino County, 15,274 cases.

-Navajo County, 14,565 cases.

Testing data

ADHS reports 3.88 million Arizonans have been tested for COVID-19 with the state’s positive test ratio at 14.3%.

People between the ages of 20 and 44 have had the highest number of positive tests (335,742), with 569 deaths. Seniors 65-and-older have tested positive 101,072 times with 9,803 deaths.

See www.azdhs.gov.

Yavapai County and Hospital data

The latest information from Yavapai County Community Health Services and Northern Arizona Healthcare will be published when that data is updated later today.

U.S. and global totals

The most recent estimates of U.S. and global cases of COVID-19 put the U.S. cumulative caseload at 26.2 million Monday morning, with the U.S. death tally at 441,000, the highest of any nation in the world, according to Johns Hopkins University.

More Americans have now died from COVID-19 than the death tallies from the 1957-58 Asian Flu pandemic (116,000 U.S. deaths) and the 1968 Hong Kong Flu pandemic (100,000 U.S. deaths). It still pales in comparison to the death count from the 1918 Spanish Flu pandemic that claimed 675,000 American lives, and at least 50 million worldwide.

AIDS claims about 13,000 U.S. lives each year.

There are an estimated 103 million cases worldwide cumulatively, with 2.23 million deaths and 57.1 million recoveries.

COVID-19 confirmed cases in Arizona

Jan. 31, 2021 – 762,145 cases and 13,124 deaths.

Jan. 22, 2021 – 708,041 cases and 12,001 deaths.

Jan. 15, 2021 – 658,186 cases and 11,040 deaths.

Dec. 31, 2020 – 530,267 cases, 9,015 deaths.

Jan. 26, 2020 - First confirmed Arizona case.