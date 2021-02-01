Obituary: Marie E. Brewster
Marie (Riki) E. Brewster of Cottonwood, Arizona, went home to the Lord on January 15th, 2021.
Riki was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby L Pickering; her 2nd husband, Bill Brewster; her daughter, Debbie Schlink and son, George Pickering.
She leaves behind son, Art (Bonnie) Pickering of Flagstaff Ariz.; daughter, Cindy (Robert) Apodaca Sr. of Flagstaff; son, Beecher (Val) Pickering of Prescott Valley Ariz., and a stepdaughter, Ronnie (Paul) Becker of Wyo.
Riki was 1 of 7 children and is survived by her sister, MaeLee Hadley of Okla., Judy Holder of Arizona and Jimmy Trahin of Calif. Riki raised 5 children and 1 grandchild, she was also blessed with 9 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and 8 great-great-grandchildren.
She was an active member of Verde Valley Christian Church. She loved being of service and active in prayer groups. Riki celebrated her 90th birthday in March of 2020, just days before the world changed. She always said God gave her that day for a great celebration.
She worked as a switch board operator for the federal government. She was an assistant teacher and a cashier for many years in the northern Arizona area. When she retired, she traveled in an RV across the United States visiting every state and had so many great stories to tell.
Riki always wanted to help those need loved to serve, volunteer, and donate to any veteran or animal charities, she had a giving heart. Anyone who met Riki loved her, you felt the world was just a better place because she was in it. Riki saw the good in anything or anyone she met. Her smile and giggle were contagious. Her family and friends will deeply miss her.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations in the name of RIKI be made to “MAKE A WISH FOUNDATION.”
An online guestbook is available to sign at www.westcottfuneralhome.com.
Information provided by the survivors.
- UPDATE: Second location added for COVID vaccination station in Cottonwood
- No sign of stolen Bank of America money after five years
- Obituary: Patricia Ann Smith, 1947-2021
- Rimrock woman, charged in death of daughter, has new attorney
- Unhappy with Maricopa County proposal, state senators still want own audit
- Bear Mountain residents seek relief from dust
- Five-unit Cottonwood apartment complex design approved
- Proposed law would allow Legislature to overturn certified presidential results
- Rimrock man competent to face attempted murder, other charges
- Obituary: Verna Blahnik Sandoval, 1944-2021
- Clarkdale man killed in single-vehicle rollover
- SUV rolls 20-plus times down Mingus Mountain; passengers escape serious injury
- UPDATE: Second location added for COVID vaccination station in Cottonwood
- Body found in Rimrock is confirmed as missing California man
- Spectrum to provide COVID vaccination station in Cottonwood
- Big Stink at Verde Santa Fe: Agave Highlands issued violation notice
- Cottonwood remains most infectious COVID-19 community in Verde Valley
- Police: Wanted man stole U-Haul, assaulted woman
- Sour Fire has charred 1,200 acres
- Letter: Preferential treatment for Maricopa County
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: