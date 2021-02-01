Obituary: Marie E. Brewster

Marie (Riki) E. Brewster of Cottonwood, Arizona, went home to the Lord on January 15th, 2021.

Riki was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby L Pickering; her 2nd husband, Bill Brewster; her daughter, Debbie Schlink and son, George Pickering.

She leaves behind son, Art (Bonnie) Pickering of Flagstaff Ariz.; daughter, Cindy (Robert) Apodaca Sr. of Flagstaff; son, Beecher (Val) Pickering of Prescott Valley Ariz., and a stepdaughter, Ronnie (Paul) Becker of Wyo.

Riki was 1 of 7 children and is survived by her sister, MaeLee Hadley of Okla., Judy Holder of Arizona and Jimmy Trahin of Calif. Riki raised 5 children and 1 grandchild, she was also blessed with 9 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and 8 great-great-grandchildren.

She was an active member of Verde Valley Christian Church. She loved being of service and active in prayer groups. Riki celebrated her 90th birthday in March of 2020, just days before the world changed. She always said God gave her that day for a great celebration.

She worked as a switch board operator for the federal government. She was an assistant teacher and a cashier for many years in the northern Arizona area. When she retired, she traveled in an RV across the United States visiting every state and had so many great stories to tell.

Riki always wanted to help those need loved to serve, volunteer, and donate to any veteran or animal charities, she had a giving heart. Anyone who met Riki loved her, you felt the world was just a better place because she was in it. Riki saw the good in anything or anyone she met. Her smile and giggle were contagious. Her family and friends will deeply miss her.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations in the name of RIKI be made to “MAKE A WISH FOUNDATION.”

An online guestbook is available to sign at www.westcottfuneralhome.com.



Information provided by the survivors.

