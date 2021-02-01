Obituary: Pat Fabritz Haettenschwiller, 1926-2021

Pat Fabritz Haettenschwiller of Tonto Basin Arizona, went to be with the Lord on 1/10/2021.

She was born August 3, 1926 in Ottumwa, Iowa.

She graduated from Ottumwa Heights Academy and Ottumwa College, a Catholic girls School, with honors.



She married Paul E. Fabritz in 1949 and moved to Arizona in 1954. She started Fabritz Welcoming Service in 1968 in Flagstaff and about 1970 also created and hosted her own Thrifty Kitchen cooking TV show on Flagstaff’s new Channel 2.

From 1972-1975, she served as Coconino County Recorder in Flagstaff. From 1975-1979 she served as Assistant Secretary of State under Wesley Bolin in Phoenix. In 1975 Pat was also a member of the Indian Affairs Commission and in 1981 she was a member of the Contractors Recovery Fund Board under then Governor Bruce Babbitt.



She also worked in sales for Pine Shadows Mobile Home Community in Cottonwood, and then from 1998-2003 Pat was office manager for Cottonwood Heights Manufactured Home Community in Cottonwood.



Her husband, Paul Fabritz, passed away in 2002 and then she married Dunston Haettenschwiller in 2003. Pat was a member of the Catholic Church and attended Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Cottonwood.

She loved her family and people in general and she always had a smile and a kind word for everyone. Pat is survived by her sons, Mark Fabritz (Linda) of Flagstaff Ariz., Matthew Fabritz (Terry) of Flagstaff Ariz., Michael Fabritz (Sandy) of Tonto Basin Ariz., Martin Fabritz (Lisa) of Payson Ariz., and a daughter MaryAnne Fabritz of Clarkdale Ariz. and 7 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.



There are no services scheduled.



Information provided by the family.