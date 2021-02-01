Obituary: Robert J. DiRocco, 1934-2021

Robert (Bob) J. DiRocco, 86, passed peacefully January 26 at Hillsman House in Cottonwood, AZ, with his partner, Vicki Payne, at his side. He was born on March 28, 1934 in Somerville, MA, the youngest son of the late Angelo and Rose (Piemonte) Di Rocco.



Bob served his country in the U.S. Army Signal Corps, stationed in Italy, earned his bachelor’s degree from Rochester Institute of Technology and spent his career with GE in Upstate NY until his retirement when he and his wife Pat relocated to Cottonwood. Bob enjoyed his later years traveling, going to movies, Friday night karaoke and Sunday afternoons dancing to the Happy Days Band at the Cottonwood American Legion with Vicki.



Bob will be remembered for his dry wit, sense of humor, sweet tooth, love of classic automobiles, car racing and willingness to try anything!





Bob is predeceased by his parents, Angelo and Rose; brothers, James and Joseph; sister, Mary and wife, Patricia. Bob is survived by his partner, Vicki and nieces and nephews in New England and Nevada.



The family would like to thank Vicki for her love and care of Bob; introducing him to amazing adventures and bringing him so many smiles since meeting in 2012, the wonderful staff at the Hillsman House for the care they have given Bob since he first moved there in 2018 and Accord Hospice for making Bob’s final days comfortable.



Due to covid-19 precautions, there will be no funeral service. Condolences, expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be shared with the family at https://buelerfuneralhome.com. Memorials in Bob’s name may be sent to Hillsman House, 2021 S Wranglers Way, Cottonwood, AZ 86326.



Information provided by the survivors.