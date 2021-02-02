Curry, Kombucha, Canines & Kaleidoscope Redrocks heats up Valentine’s weekend

Old Town Cottonwood’s newest hot spot fojol bros., a vegetarian restaurant and self-described culinary carnival will feature live outdoor entertainment & performance at 777 N. Main Street.

Kaleidoscope Redrocks sister duo of Gracie and Tivona Moskoff will debut at fojol bros. and kick off a weekend dedicated to love and romance for Valentine’s weekend.

The girls will perform first on Friday, Feb. 12, 3 to 5 p.m., and again on Sunday, Feb. 14, 1 to 3 p.m., of love songs outside on the family and dog friendly patio.

Gracie is 15 years old and plays drums, guitars, keyboard and sings; she actually plays guitar while drumming with her feet, it’s amazing to see.

On other songs, where younger sister Tivona is solo guitarist, Gracie plays a full drum kit. Tivona’s voice sounds more like a seasoned singer then an 11 year old kid.

Loving to use their talents for worthy causes, Kaleidoscope Redrocks will donate 100% of their tips to Pets Return Home, a rescue rehabilitation ranch for dogs who would otherwise be euthanized, located in Clarkdale.

Pets Return Home will be having dogs & puppies on site at Fojol Bros. to find your new love on Saturday, Feb. 13, noon to 4 p.m.

For more information, call 202-716-1572.

If You Go ...

• What: Kaleidoscope Redrocks

• When: Friday, Feb. 12; 3-5 pm & Sunday, Feb. 14: 1-3 pm

• Where: fojol bros, 777 N. Main St., Cottonwood

• Cost: Free

• More Info:202-716-1572