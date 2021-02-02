Explore new Belfry Brewery and learn secret of the bell

We were well into our lunches, having heard the Belfry bell rung twice before we asked our server, Elyse, how often and who gets to ring the bell.

There was a sign next to the bellpull when we entered that warned us that we were not to attempt ringing it. So, what’s the deal? Well, indeed there is a deal. The bell is rung by a staff member on the half-hour of every hour. Patrons have five minutes to order another pint at half price.

Too late for the Dunnery and Baldaufs this time. Readers, don’t say we never told you.

We happened upon the Belfry Brewery during its early public opening. It was mid-afternoon and we had just picked up our wine club order at Burning Tree Cellars. We were on our way back to the VOC when we said, “hey, this is a great time to check out this place!” There was ample parking. The entry was up the stairs, the brewery on the ground level.

Owner Bob Conlin (also owner of Bobby D’s in Jerome) greeted us at the door and spent some time telling us about the construction or rather the remodel of the 1928 church built at 791 Main Street, Cottonwood.

He saw that we were seated and greeted on the patio, one of five different gathering areas. Our server, wearing a kilt, offered us the Shared Plate menu and the Belfry Beers list of 10 micro-brewed beers on tap. We both selected different beers for our flights (4 5oz. glasses each-yes, “whoa!”), and orders of Signature Wings and Coconut Shrimp. Irish Red and Holy Cacao were our favorites.

We invited our beer connoisseur friends to join us and were happy when Rick (the real tester) and Eloise Baldauf joined us for Sunday lunch.



Rick’s evaluation of his beer flight: Hazy Pale Ale, with a good hoppy flavor was his favorite. Hop Knocker IPA had a chemical taste. Confessions of a Cherry had a slight coffee flavor and was perhaps a little too sweet. Holy Cacao was a good stout, his second favorite. Unavailable, but looking to him as the most interesting was Upping the IBU’s, a medium-full bodied IPA. To complement their entrees, pints of Holy Cacao stout for the Dunnery and Chardonnay for Eloise.

The timing of meals as stated in the online menu - supper vs dinner vs lunch - confused us a bit. Jeff expressly was interested in ordering the Mediterranean Rack of Lamb. Seated in a booth in the main dining room, we learned that that entrée was served only at dinner, beginning at 5 p.m.

Our server, Elyse, told us to hold on and she would speak with the kitchen. GM, Jaren Furlong, returned with her and made Jeff so happy. An exception was being made. Jeff said the New Zealand lamb accompanied by roasted potatoes and demi glaze was the best he had every eaten in the Verde Valley.

The rest of our entrees were very tasty. Rick selected the Bewerpub Burger: Ground House Steak, Muenster Cheese and Bacon on a toasted Brioche Bun and dressed with a Pickle, Lettuce and the House Spread. Eloise had two delicious Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes accompanied by an especially good Wasabi-Lime-Avocado Puree and a side of Spring Mix. Suzie selected The Buddha Bowl of Tri-Colored Quinoa, Salsa Verde, English Cucumbers, Olives, Roasted Beets, Vegan Feta, Cherry Tomato, Red Onion, Hummus, Olive Oil, and Lime. She added a buttery-tender portion of Grilled Salmon and consumed every morsel.

Being noon with the remainder of the day to burn off calories, each couple ordered desserts: the Baldaufs had a beautiful, stemmed glass of lemon swirled gelato.

The Dunnery ordered Beeramisu, a delicious take on tiramisu. Satisfied, and anxious to return for that IPA and burgers AND a chance to order quickly after the bell is rung, we toured the grounds. We wanted to note that a chair lift for easy entry exists next to the entry stairs. It is self-operating but personnel are ready to help with a call ahead, 928-239-4595.

The Belfry hours are 11-9 Sun. – Thurs. and 11-10 on Fri and Sat. The website, Belfrybrewery.com will give you menus and of special interest to beer lovers, “What’s Pouring."

Many thanks to the Belfry staff and our dear friends, Rick and Eloise.

To your health and happiness,

Jeff and Suzie at The Dunnery