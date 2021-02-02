KSB Virtual Speaker Series to host Amy Tinderholt

Keep Sedona Beautiful will continue to virtually host its Preserving the Wonder™ Speaker Series on Wednesday, Feb. 10 at 5 p.m.



This month’s guest is Amy Tinderholt, District Ranger for the Red Rock Ranger District of the Coconino National Forest (U.S. Forest Service). Please visit the KSB website, www.keepsedonabeautiful.org for details.

According to District Ranger Tinderholt, “Most of us would agree that 2020 had its challenges. As a district we had successes and we had issues that, looking back, we would have managed differently. The district is headed into 2021 with some lessons learned and an exciting list of projects that we would like to accomplish.” Her talk will be both a review of 2020 as well as her outlook for 2021.

Ms. Tinderholt graduated from the University of Arizona with a BS in Natural Resource Management. She has worked as a recreation planner and manager of the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest in Washington state and the Deschutes National Forest in Bend, Oregon.

She moved on from her career in recreation management to serve as Deputy District Ranger on the Deschutes National Forest for three years before accepting the District Ranger position on the Coconino National Forest in December 2019. Amy’s greatest satisfaction serving with the Forest Service is the opportunity to work with diverse stakeholders and partners, who sometimes have very divergent values, in the management of our public lands.

Keep Sedona Beautiful’s monthly Preserving the Wonder™ Speaker Series focuses on presenting a diversity of programs relevant to the unique environment of our region.



Keep Sedona Beautiful, Inc. is a nonprofit organization that, by acting through the stewardship of its members and volunteers, is committed to protecting and sustaining the unique scenic beauty and natural environment of the Greater Sedona Area, now and in the future.



KSB activities range from education and advocacy to hands-on tasks such as litter lifting, as well as preserving the quality of Oak Creek and maintaining Sedona’s dark, star-studded night skies. For more information about Keep Sedona Beautiful, visit keepsedonabeautiful.org.