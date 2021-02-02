Sedona Women offers scholarships

The Sedona Women (TSW) is accepting applications for the Helen Wolfe Scholarships, the organization’s signature program, for the 2021-2022 academic year.

Providing scholarships for area women is just one of the ways The Sedona Women – TSW – has been making a difference in the community the past 20 years.

Learn more about the scholarship program and other TSW community service projects during the two-part virtual event, The Work We Do, at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 10 via Zoom.

The Helen Wolfe Scholarships are awarded to area women whose educations have been interrupted and are planning to resume or have resumed their studies.

Applicants must be permanent residents of the Verde Valley, including Sedona, Cottonwood, Cornville, Camp Verde, Lake Montezuma, Rimrock or the Village of Oak Creek. Applicants must also be already accepted at an accredited academic or vocational institution. Financial need will be taken into consideration.

April 1 is the deadline to apply for the 2021-2022 academic year, with scholarships as much as $3,500 to be awarded in May.

Qualified applicants can visit thesedonawomen.com. Click on the ‘scholarship’ tab on the top menu to download the application.

Donations to the Helen Wolfe Scholarship fund are always welcome and can be made through the website.

The Feb. 10th program, The Work We Do, will feature past and present scholarship recipients who will share their personal journeys. Current scholarship recipient Rebecca McCullough and past recipient Anita Marcus will share how their TSW scholarships have aided their educational goals and enriched their careers.

For more information on Helen Wolfe Scholarships, contact Catherine Moore at cmooreabc@gmail.com.