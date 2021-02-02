Share your gardening tips with Gardens for Humanity

Join Gardens for Humanity each month as we focus on the garden.

Become part of a growing community as we share garden ideas, challenges, and skills!

When gardeners contemplate the calendar, it is overlaid with the needs of what is happening in the garden, and that helps us plan our year. When we come together, we meet others who share our passion, and we may gain some new strategies to incorporate into our gardening year.

Our first in a monthly series of garden talks in January focused on soil building and remediation, the foundation of a vibrant and healthy garden. February will focus on seeds and starts for the spring/summer garden. As we follow the health guidelines for safe gatherings due to COVID, we will hold our workshop outdoors with limited attendance. However, we will broadcast the workshop through the Gardens for Humanity Facebook live stream, and the workshop will then be available for replay.

As our workshops take place each month it will be a good way to develop “to do” lists that connect with the rhythm of gardening. We know that in a garden, working with Nature’s clock is a great determiner and benefactor for success.

Gardening in Sedona and the Verde Valley often requires measures that are unique, due to our interface with wildlife, water scarcity, a variety of often inhospitable soils, unpredictable rainfall, and periods of hot dry weather. The conditions of our garden that encourage fertility and water conservation also create a welcoming and nourishing environment for wildlife that may cause damage as they forage for food and water. This was especially evident during our prolonged summer-fall-winter drought. We can adapt to these challenges in a way that protects our garden, while providing food, water, and shelter for other creatures.

A garden is more than a private world, it is a place where we connect with Nature, learn, and practice nurturing life. It is a place where we can build a sustainable ecosystem where soil, seeds, water, sun, and wild creatures work together to create a beautiful habitat as we grow food, flowers, trees, and shrubs.

The recent gift of rain, and lengthening days are forecasting increased garden activity. In February, as we focus on seeds and starts we will also emphasize how our community can be a resource for creating a resilient food system. Seeds and plants that do well in our environment become programmed for success as we continue to propagate them, using varieties that thrive in our unique environment, and by saving their seeds.



Our community is a host for a variety of garden clubs. They reinforce the value of sharing our garden work and enthusiasm with our neighbors. Our expertise and success in gardening grows as we learn from each other. Gardens for Humanity is a resource for this uplifting and unifying endeavor, and welcomes your ideas, and participation in presenting workshops that bring us together. For more information visit our website, www.gardensforhumanity.org, or email us at info@gardensforhumanity.org.