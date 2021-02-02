State medallion
Congratulations to Donna Cantello and Marion Maby for representing Oakcreek Country Club’s Women’s Golf at the State Medallion tournament Jan. 10.
This yearly golf tournament has qualifying women from throughout the state playing in a tough flighted competition. This year the tournament was held at Tuscany Falls Golf Course in Goodyear where Donna and Marion played in the second flight.
They were well on their way to winning their flight when a ball ended up in the water. This unfortunate or unlucky shot took them to third place.
The women golfers at Oakcreek Country Club are proud of Donna and Marion who represented our club with distinction and lots of smiles.
