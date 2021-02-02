Virtual author presentation with the Verde Valley’s Roger Naylor

Did you know that every paved highway into Sedona is an officially designated scenic road?

If this fact piques your interest, join this virtual author presentation with popular Arizona author Roger Naylor on Friday, Feb. 12, from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. presented by Sedona Public Library, Camp Verde Community Library and Cottonwood Public Library.

During this free virtual presentation on Zoom, Naylor will read excerpts and share images from his new book, Arizona’s Scenic Roads and Hikes: Unforgettable Journeys in the Grand Canyon State, followed by an audience Q&A.

Registration for Roger Naylor’s free virtual author presentation is required.

You may register at sedonalibrary.org. Please follow the event link on the homepage.

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the Zoom meeting.

If you have questions about this program or need more information, email voc@sedonalibrary.org or call Sedona Public Library in the Village at (928) 284-1602 on Thursday or Friday from 1 to 5 p.m. or Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

You can also check out Roger Naylor’s newest book from the library. Arizona’s Scenic Roads and Hikes features all 27 of Arizona’s state-designated scenic and historic roads, including five National Scenic Byways.

The stunning drives are arranged by region and include starting and ending points, mileage, photos, full descriptions, and suggestions on locally owned places to eat and sleep. Each road trip is paired with attractions and activities, including nearby hiking trails.

Sedona Public Library is proud to partner with Camp Verde Community Library and Cottonwood Community Library in presenting this event, working with sister libraries to develop more virtual programming, as well as a shared collection of authors, artists, and musicians to celebrate the incredibly rich and diverse talent found here in the Verde Valley region.

