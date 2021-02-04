Cornville campsite van burns

CORNVILLE -- A scenic campsite located in the Coconino National Forest near Tissaw Road turned into tragedy Thursday morning when the campers’ van was engulfed in flames and filled the State Route 260/Verde River valley with smoke.

Verde Valley Fire District Acting Battalion Chief Seth Murphy did not know if anyone was injured, but said there was no one at the scene of the fire when Verde Valley, Cottonwood and the Coconino Forest firefighters arrived about 9 a.m.

Coconino Law Enforcement was investigating the cause of the fire, which was in the area of Forrest Service Road 9813 and Tissaw Road.

“The occupants of the campsite apparently fled the area after the fire had ignited according to bystanders,” explained the Verde Fire District press release. “It is unknown if anyone at the campsite was injured.”

“We arrived on scene to find a campsite with a van fully-involved,” said Murphy. The fire was contained to the van and put up a lot of smoke. It had a lot of debris inside, he said. The fire did not spread to the surrounding wildland.

The National Forest allows open-camping for up to 14 days in forest lands.