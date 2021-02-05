OFFERS
Fire displaces homeowners in Cottonwood

The Verde Valley Fire District and Cottonwood Fire Department responded to a structure fire call on 18th Place in Cottonwood late Wednesday afternoon. Firefighters quickly had the scene under control.VVN/Vyto Starinskas

mugshot photo
By Vyto Starinskas
Originally Published: February 5, 2021 8:39 a.m.

COTTONWOOD — The homeowners of a home on 18th Place in Cottonwood were displaced from their home after a fire late Wednesday afternoon, according to the Verde Valley Fire District.

The fire is still under investigation, explained VVFD Acting Battalion Chief Seth Murphy.

No one was home at the time of the fire about 5 p.m., and the pets were safely removed by firefighters, Murphy said.

Crews arrived “to find a single-family home with approximately 25% of the exterior of the home on fire spreading to the interior along with trees and shrubs burning in the yard,” Murphy said.

The outside of the house was on-fire with construction-debris and landscape-material burning in the yard when firemen arrived, he said.

The first-in crew knocked the fire down, and the second-crew went into the attic area and one of the bedrooms and were able to contain it, he said

He believes the fire started on the outside of the house, but the cause is under investigation.

The Verde Valley Fire District and Cottonwood Fire Department responded to the call.

News