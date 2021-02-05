GOP lawmakers take issue with state party chair's post-election actions
Originally Published: February 5, 2021 12:19 a.m.
Most Read
- Cottonwood pair had 45 grams of meth, weapons, YCSO says
- Obituary: Patricia Ann Smith, 1947-2021
- UPDATE: Second location added for COVID vaccination station in Cottonwood
- Rimrock woman, charged in death of daughter, has new attorney
- No sign of stolen Bank of America money after five years
- Unhappy with Maricopa County proposal, state senators still want own audit
- Architect proposes making splash with Jerome’s ‘Mexican Pool’
- Cottonwood finds potential buyer for one Old Town building
- Five-unit Cottonwood apartment complex design approved
- Proposed law would allow Legislature to overturn certified presidential results
- Clarkdale man killed in single-vehicle rollover
- SUV rolls 20-plus times down Mingus Mountain; passengers escape serious injury
- UPDATE: Second location added for COVID vaccination station in Cottonwood
- Body found in Rimrock is confirmed as missing California man
- Spectrum to provide COVID vaccination station in Cottonwood
- Big Stink at Verde Santa Fe: Agave Highlands issued violation notice
- Police: Wanted man stole U-Haul, assaulted woman
- Sour Fire has charred 1,200 acres
- Next COVID-19 vaccine tier to begin this week
- Letter: Preferential treatment for Maricopa County
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: