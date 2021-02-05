OFFERS
Fri, Feb. 05
Obituary: Brian Hood Marquez, 1976-2021

Brian Hood Marquez

Brian Hood Marquez

Originally Published: February 5, 2021 1:08 p.m.

Brian Hood Marquez, born March 18, 1976 in Phoenix, Arizona was raised by his loving mother, Katherine Marquez and supported by his siblings and his Aunt Harriet and Uncle Juan Mendez, who preceded him in death.

Brian went home to be with the Lord on January 28, 2021.

He is survived by his wife, Cora-lei and five children, son, Brandon Marquez of Cottonwood and daughters, K.D., Humsih, Jazalyn Rios, Ha’Lea Hood of Middle Verde Reservation. Brian’s siblings are five brothers, William Marquez of Phoenix, AZ, Damon and Monica Marquez of Middle Verde, Timothy and Louann Marquez of Cornville, AZ, Marc Marquez of Clarkdale, AZ and Alan and Toni Hood of Phoenix, AZ, and one sister, Deborah (Girl) Marquez and Jose Lara of Middle Verde.

Family meant everything to Brian, and he has a lot of family members that supported and were very proud of him throughout his 44 years of life. Brian enlisted into the United States Marine Corps. right out of school from Mingus Union High in 1995, at which time he served six years and two tours as a U.S. Marine and was honorably discharged as a Sergeant.

He then re-enlisted into the United States Army Reserves for another seventeen years and was honorably discharged as a Sergeant 1st Class. He served his country for 23 years and was recognized and received the Bronze Medal while in Iraq, which was only one of his many recognitions and accomplishments.

The family would like to continue honoring Brian with services at Bueler Funeral Home in Camp Verde, Arizona on Monday, February 8, 2021. Social distancing and masks will be required. The Ira Hayes Honor Guards will begin at 2:00 p.m. outside Bueler Funeral Home service for immediate family will be live-streamed. At 3:00 p.m. groups of 5 will be allowed to pay their respects to Brian and family.

Condolences, expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be shared with the family at www.buelerfuneralhome.com.

Information provided by the family.

