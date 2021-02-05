Obituary: Eugene Russell Bonfoey, 1952-2021
On Friday, January 29, 2021, Eugene Russell Bonfoey, passed away after a battle with cancer at the age of 68. “Gene” as he liked to be called was born in Norwich, Connecticut in 1952. He was the son of the late Isabelle and Russell Bonfoey.
Gene grew up in Franklin, Connecticut and was active in the New London County 4-H Club, raising heifers and horses. He graduated from Norwich Free Academy in 1970 and went on to attend Thames Valley Technical College.
In his early years, he was a wanderer, hitchhiking to California to live near his cousins in West Covina. He worked for his cousin’s pool company running bulldozer and large equipment. Returning to Connecticut, he used his early training as welder to continue his education. He receiving several special certifications including welding underwater. He worked for Electric Boat then moved on to Millstone Power Plant, Unit 3 Maintenance Department.
Gene married and had two children, Chase R. Bonfoey and Holly Angeline Bonfoey. His hobbies included surfing, Motocross racing and skeet shooting. He could be found riding his Harley Motorcycle throughout New England. He also loved operating his Ham Radios and boating in the Long Island Sound. He was a Member of the New London County Gun Club as well as a Lifetime Member of the NRA.
In 1994, he moved his family west to Cottonwood. Gene was employed by the City of Cottonwood as an Operator at Waste Water Plant where he earned several Operator Certifications.
Gene remarried and eventually moved to Cornville with his wife, Kristina. Gene had a passion for the outdoors. In Arizona, he adopted 2 special donkeys, Freedom and Jasmine. Raising and training horses in his younger years had left a yearning for riding again. He eventually decided to go to Nebraska to purchase a Mule named Sweets. Gene could be found riding Sweets with friends or on a trek through the National Forest looking for ruminants of the Old West.
Gene had a quick wit and a great smile. He inherited his father’s master carpenter skills and designed and built several pieces of furniture.
Gene was a loving and compassionate son, husband, father and brother. Gene became an inspiration for his stepchildren. He was an outdoorsman, a Man’s Man, loving the rugged life and adventure of the West. He will be remembered for a great sense of humor, a dry wit and infectious smile.
He possessed a strong will and deep faith in the Lord.
His father, Russell and his mother, Isabelle, predeceased Gene.
He is survived by his wife, Kristina; his children, Chase Russell and Holly Angeline; his sister, Linda Bonfoey Fraser and her husband, Paul Fraser; his stepchildren, Analise Williams, Sarah Williams and the late Brandon Williams, Patty Wagner, as well as several grandchildren, many cousin, nieces and nephews.
2 Corinthians 4:16: Take my yoke upon you and learn from me, for I am gentle and humble in heart, and you will find rest for your souls.
Due to covid-19 precautions, there will be no funeral service. An online guestbook is available to sign at www.westcottfuneralhome.com.
