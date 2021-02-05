OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts Odd & Unusual CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Fri, Feb. 05
Weather  64.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Obituary: Jean Elizabeth Seamon, 1946-2021

Originally Published: February 5, 2021 1:10 p.m.

Jean Elizabeth Seamon, was called home by the Lord on January 21, 2021 from natural causes. She was born July 12, 1946 in Arapahoe, Nebraska.

She has joined the angels in Heaven and has been reunited with family that has passed before her.

She was raised on a farm, and that is where her love for animals became a great passion. She went to veterinary school and got her license for AHT in the state of New York in 1984.

She moved to Arizona and stayed a resident there for 31 years. Jean was a very kind and caring person. Devoted wife, amazing mother, loving grandmother, thoughtful friend, and a strong believer in Christ.

She is survived by her husband Michael; her sisters, Linda Rupp and Gail Nelson; her children, Kerry Bolton, Mickie Burns, Michael Seamon Jr, Marina Bower and Tawni Nickerson. Bueler Funeral Home made the final arrangements.

“Those we love don’t go away. They walk beside us every day. Unseen, unheard, but always near. Still loved, still missed, and forever dear.”

Information provided by the family.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News