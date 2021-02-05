Obituary: Jean Elizabeth Seamon, 1946-2021
Jean Elizabeth Seamon, was called home by the Lord on January 21, 2021 from natural causes. She was born July 12, 1946 in Arapahoe, Nebraska.
She has joined the angels in Heaven and has been reunited with family that has passed before her.
She was raised on a farm, and that is where her love for animals became a great passion. She went to veterinary school and got her license for AHT in the state of New York in 1984.
She moved to Arizona and stayed a resident there for 31 years. Jean was a very kind and caring person. Devoted wife, amazing mother, loving grandmother, thoughtful friend, and a strong believer in Christ.
She is survived by her husband Michael; her sisters, Linda Rupp and Gail Nelson; her children, Kerry Bolton, Mickie Burns, Michael Seamon Jr, Marina Bower and Tawni Nickerson. Bueler Funeral Home made the final arrangements.
“Those we love don’t go away. They walk beside us every day. Unseen, unheard, but always near. Still loved, still missed, and forever dear.”
Information provided by the family.
