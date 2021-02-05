Obituary: Julie Ann Hadley, 1956-2021
Julie Ann Hadley of Cottonwood, Arizona, passed away peacefully on 1/24/2021 at Verde Valley Medical Center. At 6:53 pm Julie took her final breath, while in the presence of her beloved husband Jerry.
She was born January 16, 1956 in Phoenix Arizona, the daughter of Ramon and Mary Charles. She graduated from North Phoenix High School in 1974.
On June 6th, 1975 she married her High School sweetheart, Jerry Hadley Sr. She was blessed with 2 sons, Jerry Jr. and Raymon Hadley. They blessed her with 6 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild.
Julie played a vital role in many people’s lives. She is known as a wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, great aunt, cousin, niece, godmother and friend. There are not enough words that exist to describe her as a person, but here is an attempt.
She was kind, loving, caring, selfless, positive, encouraging, compassionate, hardworking, supportive, funny, motivating, always available to hear a person out, and passionate about family.
Whether she was smiling, giving you a big hug, crying out of love, laughing, sending you a birthday card/wishes or even just listening to you, Julie always made you feel important and special. Julie was and will remain a vital person in many of our lives and she will forever be loved, missed and appreciated.
Julie is survived by her family, extended family and friends. An online guestbook is available to sign at www.westcottfuneralhome.com.
Information provided by the family.
- Cottonwood pair had 45 grams of meth, weapons, YCSO says
- Obituary: Patricia Ann Smith, 1947-2021
- UPDATE: Second location added for COVID vaccination station in Cottonwood
- Unhappy with Maricopa County proposal, state senators still want own audit
- Rimrock woman, charged in death of daughter, has new attorney
- Architect proposes making splash with Jerome’s ‘Mexican Pool’
- Cottonwood finds potential buyer for one Old Town building
- Proposed law would allow Legislature to overturn certified presidential results
- Cornville campsite van burns
- Merkin Vineyards makes $625,000 offer to purchase city building
- Clarkdale man killed in single-vehicle rollover
- SUV rolls 20-plus times down Mingus Mountain; passengers escape serious injury
- UPDATE: Second location added for COVID vaccination station in Cottonwood
- Body found in Rimrock is confirmed as missing California man
- Spectrum to provide COVID vaccination station in Cottonwood
- Big Stink at Verde Santa Fe: Agave Highlands issued violation notice
- Police: Wanted man stole U-Haul, assaulted woman
- Sour Fire has charred 1,200 acres
- Next COVID-19 vaccine tier to begin this week
- Letter: Preferential treatment for Maricopa County
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: