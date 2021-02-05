Obituary: Julie Ann Hadley, 1956-2021

Julie Ann Hadley of Cottonwood, Arizona, passed away peacefully on 1/24/2021 at Verde Valley Medical Center. At 6:53 pm Julie took her final breath, while in the presence of her beloved husband Jerry.





She was born January 16, 1956 in Phoenix Arizona, the daughter of Ramon and Mary Charles. She graduated from North Phoenix High School in 1974.







On June 6th, 1975 she married her High School sweetheart, Jerry Hadley Sr. She was blessed with 2 sons, Jerry Jr. and Raymon Hadley. They blessed her with 6 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild.



Julie played a vital role in many people’s lives. She is known as a wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, great aunt, cousin, niece, godmother and friend. There are not enough words that exist to describe her as a person, but here is an attempt.

She was kind, loving, caring, selfless, positive, encouraging, compassionate, hardworking, supportive, funny, motivating, always available to hear a person out, and passionate about family.

Whether she was smiling, giving you a big hug, crying out of love, laughing, sending you a birthday card/wishes or even just listening to you, Julie always made you feel important and special. Julie was and will remain a vital person in many of our lives and she will forever be loved, missed and appreciated.





Julie is survived by her family, extended family and friends.



Information provided by the family.