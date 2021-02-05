Obituary: Patrick Albert Logston Sr., 1936-2021
Patrick Albert Logston Sr., 84, of Cottonwood, Arizona, passed away peacefully at his home, surrounded by loved ones on Saturday, January 30th, 2021.
He was born on July 19th, 1936 in Los Angeles, California, and later became the President of the Masonic Lodge in Van Nuys, California.
He moved to Arizona in 1994 with his wife, Viola Logston, where they retired. Mr. Pat loved to golf and watch the sunset, so Arizona was the perfect place to be.
Patrick is survived by his children, Katie Robison, Becki Logston and Patrick Logston Jr.; his 8 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren, who kept him young at heart.
He is preceded in death by his parents and wife, Viola Logston.
Pat’s services will be held at the church he attended, Saturday, February 13th, 2021, 10 a.m. Faith Baptist Church, 2650 S. Union Dr., Cottonwood, AZ 86326. Condolences, expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be shared with the family at www.buelerfuneralhome.com.
Information provided by the family.
