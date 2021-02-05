Obituary: Ronald Raymond Parker, 78, July 19, 1942 – November 27, 2020
Ronald Parker was born on July 19, 1942 in Ontario, Oregon.
He lost his battle with COVID-19 and entered his eternal home in Heaven with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on November 27, 2020.
Ronald’s childhood years and elementary schooling were spent in various places in Oregon prior to his family moving to Sunnyvale, California, where he spent his high school years graduating with the class of 1961.
Following high school he enlisted in the United States Air Force from where he received an honorable discharge after serving four years. He then returned to Sunnyvale and his employment began at Lockheed Missile and Space Division in their printing department.
After several years he relocated to Montague, CA and eventually to Madras, Oregon. In 2013 he and his wife, Ruby (Dodson) Parker, moved to Cottonwood, after the passing of his father so that they could be close to his mother, Naomi Parker, and look after her in her later years.
Ronald loved the Lord and worked with the youth in the churches he attended through the years. He also loved his country and serving in the USAF. In his later years he remained active in the American Legion Post 125 in Cottonwood where he held various offices.
Ronald and his wife, Ruby, hosted several RV parks and managed Apark Storage in Cottonwood. His latest job was working part-time for Ace Xpress Shuttle Service. Ronald loved to dance, mingle with friends, attend church, hunting, camping, fishing, and always enjoyed a good meal and laugh.
Ronald was preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Naomi Parker of Cottonwood; brothers-in-law, Dr. Robert Asher and Marvin Thomas, and nephew Darren Parker.
Ronald is survived by his beloved wife, Ruby Parker; his loved dog and friend, Barney; stepsons, Ronnie Johnson and wife, Sharon of Corning, CA, and Gary Johnson also of Corning, CA; sister, Donnamae Thomas of Sebring, FL; sister, Linda Jenkins and husband, Fred of Albuquerque, NM; brothers, Edwin Parker and wife Carol of Rowlett, TX and Wesley Parker and wife Cathy of Rowlett, TX.
No memorial service is planned. Anyone wishing to make a charitable contribution in memory of Ronald may do so to Samaritans Purse or any organization supporting our military veterans. John 3:16.
Information provided by the family.
- Cottonwood pair had 45 grams of meth, weapons, YCSO says
- Obituary: Patricia Ann Smith, 1947-2021
- UPDATE: Second location added for COVID vaccination station in Cottonwood
- Unhappy with Maricopa County proposal, state senators still want own audit
- Rimrock woman, charged in death of daughter, has new attorney
- Architect proposes making splash with Jerome’s ‘Mexican Pool’
- Cottonwood finds potential buyer for one Old Town building
- Proposed law would allow Legislature to overturn certified presidential results
- Cornville campsite van burns
- Merkin Vineyards makes $625,000 offer to purchase city building
- Clarkdale man killed in single-vehicle rollover
- SUV rolls 20-plus times down Mingus Mountain; passengers escape serious injury
- UPDATE: Second location added for COVID vaccination station in Cottonwood
- Body found in Rimrock is confirmed as missing California man
- Spectrum to provide COVID vaccination station in Cottonwood
- Big Stink at Verde Santa Fe: Agave Highlands issued violation notice
- Police: Wanted man stole U-Haul, assaulted woman
- Sour Fire has charred 1,200 acres
- Next COVID-19 vaccine tier to begin this week
- Letter: Preferential treatment for Maricopa County
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: