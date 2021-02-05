Obituary: Ronald Raymond Parker, 78, July 19, 1942 – November 27, 2020

Ronald Parker was born on July 19, 1942 in Ontario, Oregon.

He lost his battle with COVID-19 and entered his eternal home in Heaven with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on November 27, 2020.



Ronald’s childhood years and elementary schooling were spent in various places in Oregon prior to his family moving to Sunnyvale, California, where he spent his high school years graduating with the class of 1961.

Following high school he enlisted in the United States Air Force from where he received an honorable discharge after serving four years. He then returned to Sunnyvale and his employment began at Lockheed Missile and Space Division in their printing department.





After several years he relocated to Montague, CA and eventually to Madras, Oregon. In 2013 he and his wife, Ruby (Dodson) Parker, moved to Cottonwood, after the passing of his father so that they could be close to his mother, Naomi Parker, and look after her in her later years.



Ronald loved the Lord and worked with the youth in the churches he attended through the years. He also loved his country and serving in the USAF. In his later years he remained active in the American Legion Post 125 in Cottonwood where he held various offices.

Ronald and his wife, Ruby, hosted several RV parks and managed Apark Storage in Cottonwood. His latest job was working part-time for Ace Xpress Shuttle Service. Ronald loved to dance, mingle with friends, attend church, hunting, camping, fishing, and always enjoyed a good meal and laugh.



Ronald was preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Naomi Parker of Cottonwood; brothers-in-law, Dr. Robert Asher and Marvin Thomas, and nephew Darren Parker.

Ronald is survived by his beloved wife, Ruby Parker; his loved dog and friend, Barney; stepsons, Ronnie Johnson and wife, Sharon of Corning, CA, and Gary Johnson also of Corning, CA; sister, Donnamae Thomas of Sebring, FL; sister, Linda Jenkins and husband, Fred of Albuquerque, NM; brothers, Edwin Parker and wife Carol of Rowlett, TX and Wesley Parker and wife Cathy of Rowlett, TX.



No memorial service is planned. Anyone wishing to make a charitable contribution in memory of Ronald may do so to Samaritans Purse or any organization supporting our military veterans. John 3:16.

Information provided by the family.