Obituary: Sarah Bouquet McGarry

Originally Published: February 5, 2021 1:13 p.m.

Sarah Bouquet McGarry, former director of the Cottonwood Public Library, died in Clarkdale on Monday, January 25, 2021, after a long battle with PSP, a degenerative neurological disorder.

Her tenure as the sole professional, assisted by many volunteers was from 1976 to 1981, when she married Joe McGarry and moved to Phoenix, where she had a successful career as an administrator in the Phoenix Public Library system.

Sarah, age 79, was born is St. Louis, Missouri and is survived by her husband, Joe; two children, three stepchildren and eight grandchildren.

The family is very grateful to the staff at Generations Senior Living in Clarkdale for the care and kindness shown to Sarah over the last eighteen months.

Information provided by the family.

