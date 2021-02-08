Arizona COVID-19 cases down, deaths up in February

COVID-19 infections in Arizona have seen a significant decline so far in February.

The state’s mortality rate for coronavirus is at its highest level since testing began.

The Monday morning data from the Arizona Department of Health Services shows 2,250 new cases Sunday with seven deaths documented. That pushes February’s cumulative totals to 20,742 cases and 931 deaths. Since testing began in January 2020, there have been 782,887 documented COVID-19 cases in Arizona and 14,055 deaths.

The state’s cumulative positive-test ratio currently stands at 14.3%. Arizona hospital critical care bed capacity has dropped to 87%.



Arizona COVID-19 cases and deaths by month

-12,475 cases and 597 deaths in May, 2020.

-63,920 cases and 803 deaths in June, 2020.

-92,930 cases and 1,977 deaths in July, 2020.

-25,307 cases and 1,297 deaths in August, 2020.

-16,361 cases and 600 deaths in September, 2020.

-28,216 cases and 306 deaths in October, 2020.

-89,658 cases and 733 deaths in November, 2020.

-197,887 cases and 2,340 deaths in December 2020.

-231,878 cases and 4,109 deaths in January 2021.

-So far in February, 20,742 cases and 931 deaths.

Arizona’s daily average for new COVID-19 cases, by month

-May 2020: 415 new cases each day.

-June 2020: 2,130 new cases each day.

-July 2020: 2,997 new cases each day.

-August 2020: 816 cases each day.

-September 2020: 545 cases each day.

-October 2020: 910 cases each day.

-November 2020: 2,988 cases each day.

-December 2020: 6,383 cases each day.

-January 2021: 7,479 cases each day.

-February 2021: 2,963 cases each day.

Demographic breakdown of Arizona cases

The Monday morning ADHS data shows the 65-and-older age group has accounted for 10,529 of the state’s 14,055 deaths. There have been 2,025 deaths reported among people 55-64 years of age.

ADHS reports women contract the virus in higher numbers than men in Arizona (52%), but more men than women die from COVID-19 (58%).

Location of cases

Maricopa County continues to dominate the state’s concentration of COVID-19 cases with 488,687 since testing began.

Current cumulative caseload totals in Arizona include:

-Pima County has 104,921 cases.

-Pinal County, 43,947 cases.

-Yuma County, 35,751 cases.

-Mohave County, 20,145 cases.

-Yavapai County, 16,932 cases.

-Coconino County, 15,735 cases.

-Navajo County, 14,936 cases.

Testing data

ADHS reports 3.97 million Arizonans have been tested for COVID-19 with the state’s positive test ratio at 14.3%.

People between the ages of 20 and 44 have had the highest number of positive tests (343,985), with 604 deaths. Seniors 65-and-older have tested positive 104,321 times with 10,529 deaths.

See www.azdhs.gov.

Yavapai County

Monday, Yavapai County reported 145 new COVID-19 cases and seven deaths over the weekend.

Included in that total were 50 new cases in the Verde Valley; 24 from Cottonwood and 11 in Camp Verde.

Since testing began, Yavapai County has confirmed 16,932 cases of coronavirus with 403 deaths and 7,007 recoveries.

Yavapai County Community Health Services has confirmed 5,649 cases in the Sedona-Verde Valley region since testing began. That total includes:

-2,324 confirmed in Cottonwood.

-1,121 in Camp Verde.

-738 in Sedona.

-373 in Rimrock.

-362 in Cornville.

-348 in the Village of Oak Creek.

-343 in Clarkdale.

-35 in Jerome.

-Five in Lake Montezuma.

YCCHS reports 95,420 people in Yavapai County have been tested for COVID-19 with 82.6% of those being negative.

Of the total cumulative positive cases in Yavapai County, 54% have been women. Of the total COVID-19 deaths in Yavapai County, 59% have been men.

See www.yavapai.us/chs.

Hospital Reports

Verde Valley Medical Center Monday reported 17 COVID-positive patients admitted. The Cottonwood hospital showed a census of 63 patients with seven in critical care.

Flagstaff Medical Center reported 44 positive tests with 11 results pending. FMC has admitted 203 patients; 35 of those patients are in critical care.

See nahealth.com/covid-19-resources.

U.S. and global totals

The most recent estimates of U.S. and global cases of COVID-19 put the U.S. cumulative caseload at 27 million Monday morning, with the U.S. death tally at 463,000, the highest of any nation in the world, according to Johns Hopkins University.

More Americans have now died from COVID-19 than the death tallies from the 1957-58 Asian Flu pandemic (116,000 U.S. deaths) and the 1968 Hong Kong Flu pandemic (100,000 U.S. deaths). It still pales in comparison to the death count from the 1918 Spanish Flu pandemic that claimed 675,000 American lives, and at least 50 million worldwide.

AIDS claims about 13,000 U.S. lives each year.

There are an estimated 106 million cases worldwide cumulatively, with 2.32 million deaths and 59.3 million recoveries.

COVID-19 confirmed cases in Arizona

Jan. 31, 2021 – 762,145 cases and 13,124 deaths.

Jan. 22, 2021 – 708,041 cases and 12,001 deaths.

Jan. 15, 2021 – 658,186 cases and 11,040 deaths.

Dec. 31, 2020 – 530,267 cases, 9,015 deaths.

Jan. 26, 2020 - First confirmed Arizona case.