Obituary: Elizabeth Caroline Boley 1925-2021

Elizabeth Caroline (Bettye) Boley peacefully passed away at her home in Flagstaff, AZ with family by her side on Monday, February 1, 2021.

She was born on September 30, 1925 on a farm near Donnellson, IA to Emil and Edith (Schmidt) Ball and was the youngest of two children.



She graduated from Donnellson High School in 1942, worked for Sheaffer Pen Company in Fort Madison for two years, and attended the University of Iowa from 1944 to 1945.

In 1946 she married her high school sweetheart, Weldon Eugene (Gene) Boley. During his 24 year U.S. Navy career they enjoyed living in Germany, North Africa, Philippines, CA, FL, HI, ME, and VA. In Germany, they adopted their daughter.





Bettye was proud to be a Navy wife and had the gift of making good friends wherever she lived. She was always ready for the next adventure and they shared many during their 66 years of marriage. Bettye will be remembered by her family and friends for being gracious, loving, and warmhearted.



She was preceded in death by her husband in 2012, as well as her parents and brother (Harlan Ball). She is survived by her daughter, Ginger Gene (Scott) Graham of Flagstaff, AZ; two granddaughters, Sarah (Chris) and Megan Wolstencroft; one great-grandson, Dominic Gene Lucero, and many relatives in IA.



Bettye’s ashes will be buried next to her husband’s in Donnellson, IA. In lieu of flowers at her request, please perform a random act of kindness, tell your loved ones how much you love them, and thank God for all the blessings.



Information provided by the family.