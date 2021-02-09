Community events and announcements: Feb. 9, 2021

Here are some events and other announcements about things happening in the Verde Valley.

Manzanita Outreach to distribute Farmers to Families food box program

Manzanita Outreach will distribute the USDA’s Farmers to Families food box program at the organization’s free food sharing events in February, March and April.

The Farmers to Families food box program puts American farmers and distributors of all sizes back to work and brings healthy food to communities. According to the US Department of Agriculture, the program has distributed more than 132 million food boxes that support American farmers and families affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The quality of food in the boxes is equivalent to what one would expect to find at a local grocery store, Manzanita Outreach Executive Director Mike Newcomb said.

The boxes include fresh fruits and vegetables such as potatoes, squash, apples, oranges, onions, carrots, melons. Also included are dairy products such as milk, yogurt, cheese, cottage cheese and butter.

Verde Valley residents can pick-up their free food boxes at Manzanita Outreach’s drive-thru food sharing events. Please have ample space available in the trunk of your vehicle for the loading of food boxes.

The following are the February events in Yavapai County:

Tuesday, Feb. 9 (12:30 p.m.-2 p.m.) at 2062 AZ-89, Chino Valley

Saturday, Feb. 13 (9 a.m.-11 a.m.) at 7450 E. Pav Way, Prescott Valley

Wednesday, Feb. 17 (4 p.m.-5:30 p.m.) at 1801 E. Fir St., Cottonwood

Saturday, Feb. 20 (8:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m.) at 406 S. 6th St., Cottonwood

Tuesday, Feb. 23 (12:30 p.m.-2 p.m.) at 2062 AZ-89, Chino Valley

Saturday, Feb. 27 (9 a.m.-11 a.m.) at 7450 E. Pav Way, Prescott Valley

For information on where and when food will be shared in subsequent months, visit MOhelp.org. Manzanita Outreach is a 501(c) (3) organization. Donations made to the organization qualify for the Arizona Charitable Tax Credit. For more information on the organization or to volunteer or donate, visit ManzanitaOutreach.org.

Recreational marijuana and the workplace

Join Yavapai College’s Small Business Development Center from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. Feb. 17 to hear a presentation on recreational marijuana and the workplace.

Prescott employment lawyer Laura Hamblin, will discuss Arizona’s new recreational marijuana law and its implications for the workplace, including:

-Should employers drug test for marijuana?

-Can employees bring marijuana into the workplace?

-What to do if employees seem impaired by marijuana?

Register online at https://bit.ly/SBDCWebinar0217.

Free of charge, open to all ages.

Beaver Creek Adult Center looks for new board members

Feb. 22 is the last day to nominate or apply to be a board member for the Beaver Creek Adult Center.

BCAC needs a couple new board members. Voting for new board members will be done in the first week of March. BCAC will not have an in-person annual meeting in March. Everything will be done with documentation in the center or by email.

People need to be a member to vote and dues are due by the last day of February.

Beaver Creek Adult Center is at 4250 Zuni Way, Rimrock. Call 928-567-4556 for more information.

First Working Group Meeting Held for Cornville Vision 2032

On Feb. 2, 16 new working group volunteers and seven Cornville Community Association (CCA) leaders met at Windmill Park for a meet and greet for Cornville Vision 2032. Hosted by the CCA, the meeting included orientation for a project to develop a community vision document, as part of Yavapai County Comprehensive Planning.

The document will describe Cornville and how it would like to develop over the next 10 years.

The meeting provided an opportunity for attendees to introduce themselves and meet one another for the first time. CCA President Bev Jackson introduced Judy Miller, coordinator of the project, who presented background about the CCA and its role; described the visioning process; and polled the attendees for their interests.

A remarkable array of backgrounds and experiences were represented, by long-time residents and relative newcomers, from neighborhoods throughout the postal area. Everyone expressed enthusiasm for Cornville and the project.

The next steps are to compile comprehensive contact lists, conduct an online survey in cooperation with Yavapai County, study the results, and focus on individual planning elements. Elements of most concern are land use, transportation, open space and growth areas.

The group will need to describe existing conditions, define issues, and make recommendations for each element. An additional element will cover community character, and others are possible as planning evolves.

The visioning process will involve intense work for three to four months. Because of COVID-19 challenges, the group will form a strong communication network.

Using much creativity and strong computer skills, the group must rely heavily on the internet, along with individual outreach and many small group discussions, to fully involve the public.

For more information or to become a part of Cornville Vision 2032, e-mail Judy Miller at ccadirector3@gmail.com or call 928-649-1916.

Pet adoption Feb. 14-20

Looking for your perfect match? The Humane Society of Sedona will be holding a special adoption event from Feb. 14-20.

Adoption fees will be $50 or less and include medical evaluation and treatment, behavior screening, socialization, microchip with free registration, spay/neuter, vaccinations, complimentary wellness exam to a local veterinarian, Finding Rover registration, HSS numbered tag with collar, and a PetSmart coupon book.

All pet meet and greets are done by appointment only. Call 928-282-4679 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. daily to make an appointment. Visit humanesocietyofsedona.org for a list of currently available animals for adoption.

Verde Valley Birding and Nature Festival

Friends of the Verde River announces the Verde Valley Birding and Nature Festival, April 22-25. This event is something to look forward to this spring.

Amidst the complications of COVID-19, Friends of the Verde River is committed to keeping the beloved Verde Valley Birding and Nature Festival alive and thriving.

This year, Friends of the Verde River will host the festival as a hybrid event, blending virtual experiences with size-limited in-person guided tours.

Early Bird Registration begins at 8 a.m. Feb. 26. Want to be an early bird? Early Bird Registration is available to anyone who has donated $50 or more to Friends of the Verde River since the last Verde Valley Birding and Nature Festival. Become an Early Bird, visit the donation page at verderiver.org.

Sign up for in-person birding tours before they open to the public. Tours will be first come, first served and spots will be limited. Sign up for the virtual experience, which includes access to 15-plus presentations and daily armchair birding for 10 days.

Registration opens to the general public at 8 a.m. March 1.

Learn more at verderiver.org.

USDA Forest Service is hiring for wildland fire positions

USDA Forest Service, Southwestern Region is seeking individuals interested in making a difference and putting their skills to work in fire management. A variety of positions exist, including seasonal and permanent, full-time work schedules.

Approximately 50 positions will be filled across the southwestern region. Positions include fire dispatchers, hotshot squad leaders and prevention technicians. Applications will be accepted from any U.S. citizen at least 18 years of age. The application deadline is Feb. 9.

To start applying, visit usajobs.gov. Look for ‘Review the Outreach’ under ‘Apply Today.’ Please direct outreach questions directly to the fire management organizations at each national forest.

Applicants are required to use USAjobs.gov to apply. After setting up an online profile, prospective employees can apply to a variety of positions and locations across the southwestern region. Review the job announcement carefully for deadlines and required information to include in your application.

The Forest Service mission is to sustain the health, diversity, and productivity of the nation’s forests and grasslands to meet the needs of present and future generations.

Linda Wallace new Superior Court Judge Pro Tem

Presiding Judge John D. Napper has selected Linda Wallace as Judge Pro Tem for the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Christopher Kottke. Wallace will assume the full-time duties of Judge Pro Tem effective Feb. 22.

From the 12 applicants, Judge Napper selected Wallace after he interviewed two finalists identified by a Selection Committee, reviewing applicant qualifications and considering public comment.

“In her years of private practice, Ms. Wallace has demonstrated a history of dedication and respect for the law,” Napper stated following his decision. “Ms. Wallace received many comments from the public supporting her application and acknowledging her professionalism and legal ability. These same qualities were apparent throughout the judicial selection process. Simply put, Ms. Wallace was an outstanding and well-respected attorney and will be an outstanding and well-respected judge.”

Judge Napper requests that the Chief Justice of the Arizona Supreme Court’s formal appointment of Judge Wallace be effective Feb. 22. The appointment is also subject to the approval of the Yavapai County Board of Supervisors.

Judge Wallace will serve primarily in the Verde Valley Judicial District.

Project Rising Hope food pantry

Project Rising Hope’s food pantry was blessed again Tuesday, Feb. 2 to have the National Guard send eight volunteers to help distribute food boxes to families.



During this pandemic, many of the program’s compromised senior volunteers have not been able to serve, so the National Guard’s help is greatly appreciated.



It is hard to estimate, but approximately 350 families come for food assistance on any given Tuesday.

Project Rising Hope Food Pantry is nearing its ninth year of serving the Verde Valley community. Project Rising Hope Food Pantry gives out food each Tuesday from noon until 6 p.m. at 750 E. Mingus Ave., Cottonwood.

Pantry guests and volunteers are each provided appropriate COVID-19 protections.

Project Rising Hope Food Pantry would love to have more volunteers. Anyone new to volunteering with Project Rising Hope is invited to come out Monday mornings from about 8 a.m. until 11 a.m. to find out what volunteering involves. Project Rising Hope is a volunteer-run service.



Project Rising Hope also has 501(c) (3) approval for anyone interested in donating money to help keep the program afloat.

Any questions, call Darrell Dierks at 928-649-9894.

Climate Change and Grapevines

At 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 19, Verde Valley STREAM Council will host Climate Change and Grapevines, a Virtual Science Café.

Meet Dr. Jeremy Weiss, climate and geospatial extension scientist at the University of Arizona. Weiss will discuss the effects of climate change on Arizona’s viticulture and share his current projects.

Register for this free event at vvsc-ccagv.eventbrite.com.

Cottonwood Library scholarships available for high school seniors

Friends of the Cottonwood Public Library is once again offering a $1,000 scholarship to be awarded to a college or technical bound student who has a passion for his or her intended career choice.

Interested applicants must meet the following requirements: a minimum grade point average of 2.5, be a full-time student who has been accepted to an accredited college or trade school as of the fall 2021 semester, and be enrolled in the Mingus Union High School district attending high school, a private charter school or private school or a homeschool student.

Applications will be accepted through April 2 and are available from the Friends’ website friendsofctwazlibrary.org or at the Youth Services department at the Cottonwood Public Library.

Questions can be directed to bookmarks1@outlook.com.

The Cottonwood Public Library is at 100 S. 6th St.

Children invited to illustrate original story about Camp Verde Library’s bearded dragon

Camp Verde Community Library has created an opportunity for 15-to-18 children ages 5-11 to illustrate and own an original story about Dewey, the library’s bearded dragon.

The story, Dewey Learns His Vote Counts, is part of a six-week drawing activity for children. The first art supply kit and the first few pages of the story available for pickup in the Children’s Library.

Each Friday through March 12, additional pages and another art supply kit will be available until the entire story is distributed. Children are encouraged to illustrate pages of the story each week and bring them into the library for display.

A color copy will be made of the child’s artwork so the original artwork can remain with the artist.

The art supply kits, free for the first 15-18 children, start with pencil and progress to watercolors by the end of the six weeks. Kids who love Dewey will find out what happens when Dewey imagines his story and learns how important it is to vote.

This drawing activity for children is part of the Smithsonian’s Voices and Votes: Democracy in America exhibit at Camp Verde Community Library, through Feb. 27.

Voices and Votes: Democracy in America is part of Museum on Main Street, a collaboration between the Smithsonian Institution and State Humanities Councils nationwide.



Camp Verde Community Library is at 130 Black Bridge Road. For more information, visit cvlibrary.org or call 928-554-8380.

Grand Canyon: From Rim to River

Professional photographer Adam Schallau will present to the Sedona Camera Club starting at 6 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 22.

Because of ongoing COVID-19 concerns, Schallau’s online presentation will be via a Sedona Camera Club webinar.

Schallau has been photographing the Grand Canyon for more than 10 years. He averages 70-plus days a year capturing the canyon from the South Rim, North Rim, and along the Colorado River.

Schallau is an internationally recognized photographer and workshop leader whose portfolio captures both the grand and intimate scenes of the American landscape.

This summer, Schallau will present two three-day workshops during the Sedona Photography Symposium’s “Unleash Your Inner Artist,” Aug. 12-15. His workshops are focused on the Grand Canyon: “Magic of the Monsoon” Part I – Photographing the South Rim – Aug. 16-18 and “Magic of the Monsoon” Part II – Photographing the North Rim – Aug. 18-20.

For more information, visit sedonaphotosym.org.

Sedona Camera Club presentations are free to members. Guests may attend two meetings before joining. Email programcoordinator@sedonacameraclub.org for a link for the webinar.

Local photographers are encouraged to join to support bringing high-quality speakers to promote interest in photography and develop photographic skills.

Membership is $35 for the year. For more information, visit sedonacameraclub.org.

Virtual recruiting experience graduate school and career fair week

Northern Arizona University Career Development invites students, employers and graduate colleges to connect during the spring 2021 semester. The Virtual Recruiting Experience week will take place with one industry-specific fair each day during the week of Feb. 15–19.

Although individual fairs are organized by industry, students of all majors are invited to attend as they prepare for their career step.

There will be a total of FIVE sessions for the spring 2021 schedule:

Monday, Feb. 15, 1-3 p.m.: Health and Helping Professions;

Tuesday, Feb. 16, 1-3 p.m.: Non-Profit, Education and Public Service;

Wednesday, Feb. 17, 1-3 p.m.: Geography, Planning and Recreation;

Thursday, Feb. 18, 1-3 p.m.: Business, E-Commerce and Virtual Opportunities;

Friday, Feb. 17, 1-3 p.m.: Government, Legal and Law Enforcement.

Attend any of the events within the week to connect with companies who are hiring for internships and entry level positions, and graduate schools recruiting for their programs.

There will be five fairs to choose from. Not all recruiting organizations will be at all of the sessions.

Register at in.nau.edu/career/vrx.

VRX Week is the sole NAU recruiting event attended by students of all majors and provides an opportunity for students to connect with employers and graduate schools as they pursue internships, full-time employment and further education.

This is NAU’s largest recruiting event.

Fraud guard service

The Yavapai County Recorder’s office now offers a free service to all citizens called Eagle Fraud Guard.

Citizens who are concerned about potential deception through recordings in Yavapai County are encouraged to take advantage of this service.

Eagle Fraud Guard allows citizens to proactively monitor and be alerted when a document is recorded in a specific individual’s name and/or business name in Yavapai County. When documents are recorded, meeting a citizen’s search criteria, an email is automatically generated and sent to the citizen notifying them of the recording.

The email provides basic information about the document, as well as a link back to the document image for review by the individual or business.

When entering names to be monitored, remember that many people share the same name. Just because someone receives a notification doesn’t mean they are the individual or business affected. This means that it’s very important to review the document image provided.

This is not an automatic notification. Those wishing to use this service must subscribe with their email. Citizens may unsubscribe from this service at any time as well as change or update criteria being monitored.

Sign-up at yavapaicountyaz-web.tylerhost.net/web/user/disclaimer. Call 928-771-3244 with questions.

Nominations now open for 2021 Yavapai Healthy School Award

Yavapai County Community Health Services would like to recognize how well all schools handled 2020 regarding the health of their students, staff, and community they serve.

Administrators and board members have been put in a tough position with no right answer, and have continued to make the best decisions for their communities.

Teachers and staff have gone above and beyond, teaching in new ways whether virtual or in-person, and truly doing what’s best for their students. Thank you to all for hanging in there this past year and making the best of a very challenging situation.

YCCHS would like to continue to hold the annual Yavapai Healthy Schools Award. Know of a school in Yavapai County going above-and-beyond to meet the health and wellness needs of their students? A school that strives for best practices in school wellness policy, nutrition, worksite wellness, emotional, mental, and physical health and caring for the whole student?



If so, here’s a chance to nominate the school for the Yavapai Healthy School Award. Nominations are open now through Feb. 15 on the Yavapai Healthy Schools website, yavapaihealthyschools.com.



Nominations may come from anyone: community, staff or students. Submit nominations by filling out the form at yavapaihealthyschools.com/index.php/2021-yhs-nomination/.



For more information, contact Heather Klomparens at 928-634-6857 or heather.klomparens@yavapai.us.

Cottonwood, Camp Verde AARP Tax-Aide services

This year, AARP Foundation Tax-Aide’s Cottonwood office will only accept tax season appointments for free tax preparation, from people whom they have prepared a tax return in the past three years.

They are limiting capacity to keep volunteers safe and healthy during the COVID-19 pandemic. Additional appointments may open later in the season.

To make an appointment, call 928-719-7674 between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Do not call the Verde Valley Senior Center as they are currently closed to the public.

No-cost tax preparation and e-filing services for taxpayers of all ages by AARP Tax-Aide IRS-certified volunteers will be at Camp Verde Community Library again this year, but will be a little different due to the AARP COVID-19 guidelines.

Patrons requiring tax-aide assistance need to first come to Camp Verde Community Library’s PC Help Desk and ask for an AARP Taxpayer Packet. All forms must be filled out and signed.

Once the packet is completed, there will be a number to call to make an appointment to come to the library on Tuesdays between 2 p.m.-4:30 p.m., starting Feb. 16, and ending April 14. Patrons will receive a call back for an interview before the appointment. Patrons will then come to the library and park on the south side of the building and will be met in their vehicle by one of the AARP volunteers to pick up the completed documents, after which they will be scanned inside the library, and then returned to them in their vehicle.



Patrons will be notified when their return is complete, and they can make another appointment to pick up the completed return.



Camp Verde Community Library is at 130 Black Bridge Road. For more information, visit cvlibrary.org or call 554-8380.

Clarkdale Historical Society Museum engages Main Street Clarkdale strollers

Although not yet open to visitors, Clarkdale Historical Society and Museum brings exhibits to the public with a new display on Main and 9th streets in Clarkdale at the former Miller’s Market.

Easily viewable from the sidewalk, the first of several banners contains the site plan of this Clarkdale landmark accompanied by archival photos and historic facts. Banners depicting several more buildings in Clarkdale’s Historic Business District are in the works.

Clarkdale Historical Society and Museum hopes to encourage passers-by to stop, enjoy the information presented on the banner and imagine Clarkdale in its bustling heyday.

Until the building can safely open again, visit this display on Main Street in Clarkdale and the many interesting articles and artifacts available at www.clarkdalemuseum.org.

This banner and many other CHSM projects were made possible through a grant from Arizona Humanities.

Verde Valley libraries to present Roger Naylor via Zoom

Sedona Public Library has partnered with the Camp Verde and Cottonwood libraries to welcome popular Arizona author Roger Naylor back to the Verde Valley community.

Join them on Zoom for a virtual author presentation on Naylor’s newest guidebook, Arizona’s Scenic Roads and Hikes: Unforgettable Journeys in the Grand Canyon State.

This free virtual event is on Feb. 12 from 1:30 p.m. until 3 p.m.

Sedona Public Library is dedicated to bringing the best programs possible to the entire Verde Valley through the power of partnership and collaboration. Sedona Public Library is working with its sister libraries to develop a shared collection of authors, artists, and musicians to celebrate the incredibly rich and diverse talent found here in the Verde Valley region.

Visit sedonalibrary.org for updates on future programming and collaborations.

Naylor will read excerpts and share images from his newest book, which will be followed by an audience Q&A. Naylor is a regular and much-loved author at Sedona Public Library events and we are certain that Naylor’s presentation will be a storytelling treat.

A great guide for anyone who loves exploring the beauty of the outdoors, Roger Naylor helps his readers find drives and hikes to enjoy the state of Arizona.

To register for this free virtual event, visit sedonalibrary.org and follow the event link on the homepage.

Sedona Public Library enriches lives by fostering lifelong learning and by ensuring that every member of the community and visitors have access to engaging ideas, information services, and cultural and civic activities. The library serves as the heart of the community; a special place where the past is honored and future dreams are nourished.

For questions on this and other library programs, visit sedonalibrary.org or call 928-282-7714 or 928-284-1603.

Sedona Public Library is a 501 (c) (3) non-profit organization. Gifts are always welcome.

Learn more at sedonalibrary.org/donate.

Who writes and funds cookie-cutter legislation?

The League of Women Voters of Northern Arizona and OLLI at Yavapai College Sedona/Verde Valley will present two award-winning investigative reporters who have uncovered some startling answers to the questions: who writes and funds cookie-cutter legislation?

Nick Penzenstadler of USA TODAY and Rob O’Dell of the Arizona Republic were able to uncover rampant copycat state legislation nationwide, using unprecedented data-analysis techniques.

Their methods and findings have earned them the Goldsmith Prize for investigative journalism and an Edward R. Murrow award.

Join us on Monday, Feb. 15 from 1 p.m. until 2:30 p.m. via ZOOM as Penzenstadler and O’Dell reveal and update their findings.

This Voter Education Program is free and everyone is welcome. To register for the event and receive the Zoom link, email LWVNAZ@gmail.com.



The League of Women Voters is a non-partisan political organization dedicated to public service in the field of government. It is a national organization open to people of all genders.

For more information about the League, send an email to lwvnaz@gmail.com.



Wi-Fi hotspots, Dell laptops available for checkout at Camp Verde library

Patrons with a valid Camp Verde Community Library card or an account in good standing are invited to check out a Verizon Wi-Fi hotspot or a Dell laptop for use at home.

The Wi-Fi hotspots and laptop computers are available thanks to a Community Connect: Digital Access at Home grant.

Patrons must be 18 or older and must present photo ID along with their library card to check out electronic equipment. The checkout period is for one week at a time and the transaction will only be handled at the PC Helpdesk.

For details, check the library’s Facebook page or website or call 928-554-8380. Camp Verde Community Library is at 130 N Black Bridge Road.

For more information, visit capitalone.com/about or ala.org.

Mining Technology Programs preview day

Seeking a career in well-paying, high-tech industries? Then attend Yavapai College’s Mining Technology Programs Preview Day from 10 a.m. until noon Saturday, Feb. 13.

The event, presented in partnership with Freeport-McMoRan, will be held in a virtual, online format. Free registration is required and available online at yc.edu/mining.

Guests will learn about Yavapai College’s occupational programs, including diesel technology, industrial machine mechanic, and electrical & instrumentation technology. Freeport-McMoRan representatives will be available to provide information about the company’s scholarship and paid internship programs.

For more information, call 928-771-7107 or email stephanie.wiltcher@yc.edu.

Camp Verde Parks & Recreation moves Pecan & Wine Festival to April

Camp Verde Parks & Recreation has moved the Pecan & Wine Festival this year to April 17-18. This event is normally held the third weekend in March.

A year ago, the annual festival was one of the first casualties in the COVID-19 pandemic, as it was cancelled less than a week before its opening in mid-March 2020.

With the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine, Parks & Recreation Manager Michael Marshall said there is hope that conditions “will begin to be more positive and by late April we can all enjoy a fun outside festival.”

Hours for this year’s Pecan & Wine Festival are 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. Saturday, April 17 and 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. Sunday, April 18. The event will feature wine tasting with wineries from across the Verde Valley.

The annual Pecan & Wine Festival is an all outside event. Marshall said that additional steps will be taken to properly space the vendors, and shade tents that allow good air circulation will be the new standard.

Additional hand washing and sanitizing stations will be available, and masks will be required for vendors and staff who are not able to socially distance.

People feeling sick with COVID-19 symptoms will be asked to stay at home.

Camp Verde Parks & Recreation is at 395 S. Main St. For more information or a vendor application, contact Camp Verde Parks & Recreation at 928-554-0828, parks@campverde.az.gov or visitcampverde.com/events.

The Sedona Women offers scholarships to Verde Valley women

The Sedona Women (TSW) is accepting applications for the Helen Wolfe Scholarships, the organization’s signature program, for the 2021-2022 academic year.

Providing scholarships for area women is just one of the ways The Sedona Women – TSW – has been making a difference in the community the past 20 years.

Learn more about the scholarship program and other TSW community service projects during the two-part virtual event, The Work We Do, at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 10 via Zoom.

The Helen Wolfe Scholarships are awarded to area women whose educations have been interrupted and are planning to resume or have resumed their studies.

Applicants must be permanent residents of the Verde Valley, including Sedona, Cottonwood, Cornville, Camp Verde, Lake Montezuma, Rimrock or the Village of Oak Creek. Applicants must also be already accepted at an accredited academic or vocational institution. Financial need will be taken into consideration.

April 1 is the deadline to apply for the 2021-2022 academic year, with scholarships as much as $3,500 to be awarded in May.

Qualified applicants can visit thesedonawomen.com. Click on the ‘scholarship’ tab on the top menu to download the application.

For more information on Helen Wolfe Scholarships, contact Catherine Moore at cmooreabc@gmail.com.

To register for the Feb. 10 program, visit thesedonawomen.com, click onto the “events, programs & trips” tab, then click “February - The Work We Do” and find the program registration button. TSW monthly programs will continue to convene virtually until it is deemed safe to gather.

Camp Verde Library sponsors virtual art class for ages 10 and older

Camp Verde Community Library has an opportunity for a limited number of community members who want to learn alcohol ink painting techniques.

Instructor Lynne Kohler, founder of Lynne’s Jubilee, will teach a six-week series of virtual classes that introduce alcohol ink painting to anyone 10 years of age and older.

Learn this medium known for its vibrant colors and organic images. Art supply kits are available for free to the first 12 people who sign up and commit to attend all six classes.

The series begins Feb. 4 at 1 p.m. and repeats every Thursday at 1 p.m. through March 11.



In this workshop, Kohler will walk students through the basic techniques of working with alcohol inks on tile, paper, ceramic and plastics and include ideas for adding details using Gelly Roll ink pens.



This virtual alcohol ink painting workshop is part of the Smithsonian’s Voices and Votes: Democracy in America exhibit at Camp Verde Community Library, through Feb. 27.

People oftentimes use mediums beyond words or speech to express their opinions, thoughts or emotions. At the end of the six-weeks, students will be invited to show their visual voice through a display on the art wall at the library.



To sign up for the Virtual Art Class and receive a Zoom link to attend, contact Library Director Kathy Hellman at 928-554-8381 or Kathy.Hellman@campverde.az.gov

Camp Verde Community Library is at 130 Black Bridge Road. For more information, visit cvlibrary.org or call 928-554-8381.

Donate bicycles for Adopt-a-Family program

It’s never too late to plan for the holidays. That’s why the Camp Verde Kiwanis and The Old Guys have partnered the past two years to restore old bicycles for the Kiwanis’ Adopt-a-Family Christmas program.



The Old Guys restore discarded bicycles and are looking forward to receiving some small and medium size bikes this year, along with teen- and adult-size bikes. Restored bicycles are then given to families at the annual Camp Verde Kiwanis Adopt-a-Family gift distribution in the mid-December.



Every Christmas, Adopt-a-Family partners to collect and distribute clothing, toys and food to families in Camp Verde.



Camp Verde Kiwanis is able to furnish more bicycles to the community’s youth with this partnership. Anyone may donate bicycles, either drop them off or Kiwanis can pick them up.

For pickup or drop off, Call Camp Verde Kiwanis members Alice Sordahl at 928-301-1938 or Cris McPhail at 928-208-8328. For more information about Camp Verde Kiwanis, visit Campverdekiwanis.portalbuzz.com.

Steps to Recovery Homes meeting

Steps to Recovery Homes has applied to United States Department of Agriculture’s Rural Development for funding assistance for the Development of Steps to Recovery Homes Program and Facilities - Improvements to our Women’s Recovery Home (the Gratitude House) and the Men’s Recovery Home (The Hope House).

A public meeting will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 4 via Zoom to discuss the specific elements of the application and to give area residents an opportunity to become informed with the proposed project.

Residents may provide comments on such items as economic and environmental issues that may impact the area or discuss any alternatives to the proposed project.

For questions concerning the project, or the Feb. 4 Meeting and Zoom ID and Passcode, call Dee Duryee at 928-649-0077 or send questions in the mail to 516 E. State Route 89A, Suite #113, Cottonwood, AZ 86326.

Public notice of upcoming accreditation review visit by ACEN

Feb. 22-25, Yavapai College will host a site visit for continuing accreditation of its Nursing Program by the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing (ACEN).

The public is invited to meet with the site visit team and comment about the program in person at an online meeting scheduled at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 24.

Visit the Yavapai College home page at yc.edu to get the link to the public meeting.

Written comments are also welcome, and should be submitted directly to Dr. Marsal Stoll, chief executive officer, Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing, 3343 Peachtree Road Northeast, Suite 850, Atlanta, GA 30326.

Or send email to mstoll@acenursing.org.

All written comments should be received by Tuesday, Feb. 9.

Enjoy movie night on the Camp Verde Library

At the Camp Verde Community Library, 130 Black Bridge Road, select one of the movies themed around the Democracy in America exhibit from the display shelf near the PC Helpdesk and get a free movie night snack bag to take home.

There are 10 selections for grownups and nine family selections that will help patrons experience different times and places to better understand some of the issues this country has faced on the journey toward a more perfect union.

For a complete list of eligible movies, visit the Town of Camp Verde website, campverde.az.gov, then click onto DEPARTMENTS > Community Library. Show the movie you have selected at the children’s checkout desk or the front desk and ask for a movie night snack bag.

Limit one movie night snack bag per family per week.

Verde Village Property Owners Association February membership drive

The Verde Village Property Owners Association currently has 472 members. A vote at the association’s January meeting supported an increase of membership dues to $60 per year.



Because the association is a voluntary property owners association, it depends entirely on dues and donations.

The Verde Village Property Owners Association add values to member properties because property owners may use the pool all summer, can rent the large hall in the clubhouse or the small hall in the ranch house.

Members can walk the trails along the Verde River and enjoy the pond on Del Rio. The association offers a delicious meal the last Friday of every month, and hopes to soon offer Bingo. Once COVID-19 pandemic allows the association to again meet in person, classes such as hula, knitting, crafts and exercise will be available. The association also wants to offer a games day and a book club.

For all this to happen, the association needs financial support. Until March 1, join the Verde Village Property Owners Association at last year’s rate of $40.

For more information, visit vvpoa.net or email the association for a copy of the newsletter at vvpoaroundupnewsletter@gmail.com. Call 928-646-6505 and leave a message. Or send a check to VVPOA, 4855 E. Broken Saddle Drive, Cottonwood, AZ 86326.

Republican luncheon, Tuesday, Feb. 9

The public is invited to the Mingus Mountain Republican Club Luncheon, 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 9 at the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post #7400, 705 E. Aspen St., Cottonwood.

Speakers are Yavapai County Sheriff and MATFORCE Executive Director Merilee Fowler.

Rhodes is a 27-year veteran of the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office. He began his career as a volunteer, making it official in 1994 and promoting through the ranks in positions of sergeant, lieutenant, captain and chief deputy.

A graduate of the FBI National Academy, Session #244, Rhodes served as commander in both the Law Enforcement Division and the Detention Division of the agency, as well as serving as commander of the Northern Arizona Regional Training Academy.

He was elected Sheriff in November 2020.

The primary goal of MATFORCE is reducing substance abuse in Yavapai County. Some of their programs include the support prevention programs for youth and family, influence public opinion and policy, increase the capacity to intervene and treat, and to address issue of underage drinking in Yavapai County.

Doors open at 10:45 a.m., Lunch served at 11 a.m., meeting/programs begin at 11:30 a.m. Lunch is $12 and includes entree, salad, dessert, coffee or iced tea.

No lunch charge is $5 venue fee, sodas are $1 extra.

RSVP by email before Friday Feb. 5 to MingusMountainRepublicans@gmail.com or call Carol at 928-295-8769.

Share your story on the ‘Be Here’ story app for iOS

Camp Verde Community Library is collecting local stories about voting and democracy for Voices and Votes. Using the Be Here story app from MuseWeb, participants can record a five-minute story, anecdote, or experience about life in Camp Verde and take a photo or upload one.

By collecting local stories in the voices of local people, the app creates an archive of place-based stories created by the people who know the community best. People interested in participating can tune-in via Zoom for a virtual demonstration, ask at the PC Helpdesk for one-on-one assistance, check out an iPad for in-library use of the Be Here story app in a quiet/study room, download the app to their personal iOS device and record their stories, and interact with the story collection kiosk that is part of the Voices and Votes exhibit.

Camp Verdeans can add their voices to the national narrative through the Be Here story app. Visitors can then use the app to tap into the community's cultural heritage when they listen to the stories based on the geolocations on their smartphones.

Camp Verde Community Library is at 130 Black Bridge Road. For more information, call 928-554-8380.

This program is part of the Smithsonian’s Voices and Votes: Democracy in America exhibit at Camp Verde Community Library, through Feb. 27.

Annual Sip, Stroll, & Shop in Old Town Cottonwood

Sip, savor, shop and stroll through charming Historic Old Town Cottonwood from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 14 at the annual Valentine’s Day Sip and Stroll.

You will receive a complimentary glass, wine tasting, along with a special sweet treat at each participating venue. It’s the perfect way to spend Valentine’s Day.

Beginning at 1 p.m., collect your glass at Small Batch Wine & Spirits, 1044 N. Main St. (Old Town Square), your ticket, map, swag bag, and start your Sip & Stroll at any of the participating locations: 3 Kings Kasbar, Burning Tree Cellars, COLT 804 Grill, Fojol Brothers, Merkin Vineyards, Small Batch Wine & Spirits, Tantrum Wines and Winery 101.

This is an adults-only event, ages 21 and older, as alcohol will be served.

COCSD offers free developmental screenings for preschool children

Cottonwood-Oak Creek School District offers free developmental screenings for preschool children between the ages of 3-5 years who live in the school district and are not receiving special education services or enrolled in kindergarten.

Screenings are typically held on a monthly basis and will check a child’s speech, motor, cognitive, adaptive and social development.

The next screening is Wednesday, Feb. 3. For an appointment, call 928-634-2191.

The Arizona Early Intervention Program also offers developmental screenings for children age birth to 3 years.

For an appointment, call 800-237-3007 or email AzEIP.Info@raisingspecialkiks.org.

Democrats of the Red Rocks hold auction

Through Feb. 10, Democrats of the Red Rocks will hold an online Auction for Change featuring items from local restaurants and shops, and unique, one-of-a- kind items. The free event is open to all.

The auction is a fundraising event to support the organization’s work registering and educating voters in the Sedona/Verde Valley area.

To preview items or for information on how to participate, visit democratsoftheredrocks.org/auction.html.

Democrats of the Red Rocks is an all-volunteer Democratic club for Sedona, the Village of Oak Creek, Verde Valley and surrounding communities that welcomes all independent-minded citizens.

For more information, visit democratsoftheredrocks.org.

Solar co-op launches for northern Arizona residents to go solar

The non-profit group Solar United Neighbors (SUN) has launched the Northern Arizona Solar Co-op to help area residents go solar.

The co-op will help northern Arizona homeowners and business owners to join the growing community of people saving money by harnessing solar power.

The co-op is free to join and open to homeowners and business owners in Flagstaff, Sedona, Coconino County and surrounding northern Arizona communities.

Together, co-op members will learn about solar energy and leverage their numbers to purchase individual solar systems at a discounted group price.

Joining the co-op does not obligate members to purchase solar. Instead, members will have the option to individually purchase panels and electric vehicle chargers based on the installer’s group rate.

After a competitive bidding process facilitated by Solar United Neighbors, co-op members will select a single solar company to complete the installations. Solar United Neighbors provides guidance on the process but remains vendor neutral, empowering the co-op members to decide.

The county and municipal governments are partnering with SUN on the co-op to help residents go solar and meet local climate and sustainability goals.

Cottonwood-Oak Creek needs substitute teachers

Cottonwood-Oak Creek School District strives to keep its schools open for in-person learning. One of the district’s greatest challenges is having enough substitute teachers to cover classrooms when a teacher or a teacher’s aide is absent.

District leadership asks you to consider becoming a substitute.

Requirements for substitute teaching:

• Bachelor's Degree or higher

• IVP Fingerprint clearance card

• Arizona Department of Education Substitute Teaching Certificate (azed.gov)

Pay is $100 a day. If you are near to completing a Bachelor's Degree, call District Human Resources Manager Becky Wilson at 928-634-2288 for alternative methods.

If you do not have the degree and still want to help as a support substitute, requirements are:

• IVP Fingerprint Clearance Card

• Pay is minimum wage

If interested, contact Cottonwood-Oak Creek Human Resources Manager Becky Wilson at 928-634-2288.

Political Book Club invites members

The League of Women Voters Northern Arizona (formerly Greater Verde Valley) begins the sixth year of its political book club. New participants are invited to join. The only requirement is that you read the book.

The Political Book Club meets online on ZOOM from 1-3 p.m. the last Saturday of the month. Everyone has an opportunity to comment on the book, and to participate in a general discussion of the issues raised by the book.

For February, the selection is 10 Lessons for a Post Pandemic World, by Fahreed Zakaria, For March, the selection is Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents, by Isabel Wilkerson.



Launched in January 2016, the goal of the political book club is to provide another way for citizens to become informed about government and history and to increase their participation in our democracy. This is consistent with the mission of the League of Women Voters Northern Arizona which is to empower voters and defend democracy.

The League envisions a democracy where every person has the desire, the right, the knowledge and the confidence to participate. The League is an organization fully committed to diversity, equity, and inclusion in principle and in practice. The League does not support or oppose political parties or candidates for elective offices.



For more information, contact Barbara Litrell at 928-300-5839 or blitrell@aol.com.

Leisurely slideshow from Clarkdale Museum

A new narrated slideshow is available for viewing at the Clarkdale Historical Society and Museum’s website, Clarkdalemuseum.org.

Click on the Resource tab, then Video Slideshows and choose Clarkdale Smelter Worker Recreation. You’ll be treated to almost 10 minutes of vintage photos of such bygone Clarkdale icons as the golf course, Peck’s Lake and the movie theater. Sports teams are prominent as are holiday celebrations. A lively narration accompanies the photos and tells the story of leisure times gone by.

This presentation is one of the many resources available at the museum’s website. Explore the extensive collection of yearbooks and see what businesses bought advertisements.



Peruse the First Friday presentations to hear some of the fascinating personal stories that make up Clarkdale’s history. Read the newsletter. And join us. The membership form is available on the website.

Two-year camping closure along State Route 260, Salt Mine Road

For the next two years, recreation officials on the Verde Ranger District will implement a special camping closure for areas along State Route 260 and Salt Mine Road.



Over the past few years, dispersed camping in these areas, as well as high use have caused significant resource damage to soil and water quality.

Abandoned property, trash, and sanitation issues have also created an unsafe environment for other forest users and continued resource degradation.



To address these issues on the Verde Ranger District, forest officials have issued a two-year temporary closure to include three restricted areas. The closure order and map of the closed areas is at fs.usda.gov/detail/prescott/notices/?cid=FSEPRD872589.

Over the next two years, the district will analyze current dispersed camping corridors, areas of overuse and look at the long-term management of these areas. This process will provide opportunity for public involvement and input.

For more information, contact the Verde Ranger District at 928-567-4121.

Stay up to date on Prescott National Forest news by checking the Prescott NF website and following us on Facebook and Twitter.

Precept Revelation

Wednesdays from 2:30 p.m. until 4 p.m., women are invited to study the book of Revelation through Precept.

Since 1970, Precept has equipped small group Bible study leaders who can help you discover the truth of scripture for yourself, but not by yourself.

This women’s Precept Bible study will be held at the Koeppe home, 1300 E. Regge Way, Cottonwood.

Go to Precept.org to order workbook.

Email Kay_tee_did@hotmail.com for more information.

Democracy in America

The Smithsonian’s Museum on Main Street, in cooperation with the Arizona Humanities Council presents Voices and Votes: Democracy in America through Saturday, Feb. 27 at the Camp Verde Community Library, 130 Black Bridge Road.

The exhibition examines the nearly 250-year-old American experiment of a government of, by and for the people, and how each generation since continues to question how to form a more perfect union.

Camp Verde Community Library, in partnership with League of Women Voters of Greater Verde Valley has been chosen by the AZ Humanities Council to host the exhibit as part of the Museum on Main Street program, a national/state/local partnership to bring exhibitions and programs to rural cultural organizations.

The exhibition has toured five communities in Arizona and will end at the Camp Verde Library in 2021 with the last chance to view it locally.

With the support and guidance of AZ State Humanities council, Camp Verde Community Library has developed complementary exhibits and will host virtual programs to raise people’s understanding about their own history, the joys and challenges of living rural, how change has impacted their community, and prompt discussion of goals for the future.

Visit museumonmainstreet.org, cvlibrary.org or call 928-554-8380 for more information.

Lunch Wednesdays at Camp Verde American Legion Post 93

From noon until 2 p.m. Wednesdays, Post 93 Camp Verde American Legion Auxiliary serves lunch at the legion, 286 S. 3rd St.

Lunch is open to the public. Cost is $6 and includes lunch and dessert, as well as a soda or water.

Menu changes each week, so call the post at 928-567-6154 to find out what is going to be served.