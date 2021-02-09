Film Fest presents ‘Breakfast at Tiffany’s’ Valentine’s Day

The Sedona International Film Festival will present a very special Valentine’s Day big screen return of “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” in honor of the film’s 60th anniversary on Sunday, Feb. 14 at 1 p.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

“Breakfast at Tiffany’s” is a 1961 American romantic comedy film directed by Blake Edwards, written by George Axelrod and adapted from Truman Capote’s 1958 novella of the same name.

The film stars Audrey Hepburn as Holly Golightly, a naïve, eccentric café society girl who falls in love with a struggling writer (George Peppard). It also featured Patricia Neal, Buddy Ebsen, Martin Balsam, and Mickey Rooney in supporting roles.

“Breakfast at Tiffany’s” received five nominations at the 34th Academy Awards: Best Actress (for Hepburn), Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Production Design, winning Best Original Score and Best Original Song for “Moon River.”

The film is considered “culturally, historically or aesthetically” significant by the U.S. Library of Congress and was selected to be preserved in the National Film Registry in 2012.

“Breakfast at Tiffany’s” was theatrically released by Paramount Pictures to critical and commercial success, grossing $14 million on a $2.5 million budget.

Hepburn’s portrayal of Holly Golightly is generally considered to be one of her most memorable and identifiable roles. She regarded it as one of her most challenging roles, since she was an introvert required to play an extrovert.

“Breakfast at Tiffany’s” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Valentine’s Day: Sunday, Feb. 14 at 1 p.m. Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members.

For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: Sedona

FilmFestival.org.