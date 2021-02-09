Sedona Arts Center welcomes new executive director Julie Richard

Julie Richard has hit the ground running as Executive Director of Sedona Arts Center.

Richard comes to the Arts Center from the Maine Arts Commission, bringing with her a wealth of experience in program development and a strong background in policy and strategic planning.

The Wisconsin native obtained her Master of Arts degree in Arts Business Administration from the University of Wisconsin as well as a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology and Music and a Leadership in the 21st Century certificate from Harvard University. Among her many accolades, she was awarded Governor’s Manager of the Year at the Maine Arts Commission.

“It’s been a whirlwind few weeks—unlike any I’ve experienced in my history. We are still reeling from the passing of Jenny Reed - our School and Events Manager - and I am getting the lay of the land. The Arts Center staff is terrific and I am looking forward to working with them and the board of directors to move the organization to the next level.”

Richard has been meeting with staff and board members as she begins to guide the Arts Center into the future. But don’t expect any immediate major changes in the months to come. The global pandemic has left the Arts Center finding creative ways to reach out to the community to continue sharing art and arts education — and Richard’s top priority is building and expanding on this shift.

“I envision a continuation of the strong foundation of workshops and classes that have built the Arts Center’s reputation over the years. In addition, I would like to expand our offerings to include programs for students and additional opportunities for older adults. There is room for expansion here — especially once COVID is behind us.”

Sedona Arts Center represents over 100 professional local and regional artists. The Fine Art Gallery on online and on campus is a dynamic, ever-changing display of juried local and regional talent in all dimensions and forms.

Part of what makes the Uptown gallery dynamic is the bi-monthly featured artists program, currently featuring a diverse group of artists that specialize in photography, ceramics, jewelry, acrylic painting and unique stone mosaic tables and sculptures.

Art workshops at the Arts Center offer an intensive experience that will provide inspiration and information to distill and practice for months and even years afterward.

A wide variety of disciplines and mediums are offered with a special focus currently on studio and plein air landscape painting, mixed media and abstraction. Online Classes and Workshops are perfect for students who are interested in taking one of our educational opportunities, but are unable to travel.

Learn more about the Arts Center’s online learning opportunities, special events, fine art gallery, and more at SedonaArtsCenter.org.