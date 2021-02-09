Sedona Film Fest presents ‘The Artist’s Wife’ premiere Feb. 12-18

The Sedona International Film Festival will present the Northern Arizona premiere of the new drama “The Artist’s Wife” showing Feb. 12-18 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

Lena Olin and Bruce Dern give career-defining performances as a couple facing their golden years amidst the challenges of dementia and unrealized dreams in “The Artist’s Wife”.

The greatest art is learning how to love

Claire (Lena Olin) lives a quiet domestic life in the Hamptons as the wife of celebrated artist Richard Smythson (Bruce Dern). Once a promising painter herself, Claire now lives in the shadow of her husband’s illustrious career.

While preparing work for his final show, Richard’s moods become increasingly erratic, and he is diagnosed with dementia.

As his memory and behavior deteriorate, she shields his condition from the art community while trying to reconnect him with his estranged daughter and grandson from a previous marriage.

Challenged by the loss of her world as she knew it, Claire must now decide whether to stand with Richard on the sidelines or step into the spotlight herself.

“The Artist’s Wife” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre Feb. 12-18. Showtimes will be 4 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 12, 13 and 14; and 7 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, Feb. 15, 17 and 18.



Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177.

Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona.

For more information, visit: SedonaFilmFestival.org.