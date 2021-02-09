This week's new movies includes Robin Wright film 'Land'

Land

Focus Features

Director: Robin Wright

Writers: Jesse Chatham, Erin Dignam

Producers: Leah Holzer, Lora Kennedy, Allyn Stewart, et al.

Cast: Robin Wright, Kim Dickens, Demián Bichir, Barb Mitchell, Laura Yenga, Sarah Dawn Pledge, Jill Maria Robinson, Finlay Wojtak-Hissong, et. al.

Land is an upcoming drama film, directed by Robin Wright, in her directorial debut. After a woman experiences a near-death experience in the wilderness, she must become comfortable living again.

Rated PG-13 for thematic content, brief strong language, and partial nudity.

French Exit

Sony Pictures Classics

Director: Azazel Jacobs

Writer: Azazel Jacobs

Producers: Trish Dolman, Christine Haebler, Katie Holly, et. al.

Cast: Michelle Pfeiffer, Lucas Hedges, Tracy Letts, Valerie Mahaffey, Susan Coyne, et. al.

An aging Manhattan socialite living on what’s barely left of her inheritance moves to a small apartment in Paris with her son and cat, who also happens to be her reincarnated husband.

Rated R for language and sexual references.

Breaking News in Yuba County

United Artists Releasing

Director: Tate Taylor

Writer: Amanda Idoko

Producers: Jake Gyllenhaal, Franklin Leonard, Riva Marker, John Norris, Tate Taylor, et. al.

Cast: Mila Kunis, Allison Janney, Juliette Lewis, et. al.

After her husband goes missing, Sue Buttons (Allison Janney), an under-appreciated suburban wife, gets a taste of being a local celebrity as she embarks on a city-wide search in Yuba County to find him.

In an effort to prolong her newfound fame, she stumbles into hilarious hi jinks as her world turns upside down, dodging a wanna-be mobster (Awkwafina), a relentless local policewoman (Regina Hall), her half-sister (Mila Kunis) a local news reporter desperate for a story, and her husband’s dead-beat brother (Jimmi Simpson), who all set out to uncover the truth behind the disappearance.

Rated R for violence, sexual content, language and some nudity.