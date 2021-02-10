Clarkdale-Jerome to return to full in-person learning Feb. 16
CLARKDALE — Since Jan. 25, Clarkdale-Jerome students have been on campus two days each week, three days they’ve been in school from home.
Tuesday, the district’s governing board voted unanimously to return to full in-person learning on Tuesday, Feb. 16. Monday, Feb. 15 is Presidents Day, and schools will be closed.
Students who still prefer to be in school from home may do so.
Although COVID-19 metrics still show more cases and more deaths since October, metrics have shown a decrease in cases and deaths since January. This led to the board’s decision to leave the hybrid model for the full in-person opportunity Clarkdale-Jerome employed from Sept. 14 through Dec. 17, Superintendent Danny Brown said Wednesday.
However, Clarkdale-Jerome students will have a full day of online learning on Friday, Feb. 19 as the district’s employees will receive their second COVID-19 vaccine. Brown explained that this is in the event of possible side effects that may result from the vaccine.
Brown said that only one of the district’s 39 employees to receive the first vaccine in January reported any side effects. That person was Brown.
“I had a headache that evening, was really tired, and I had chills but it didn’t debilitate me,” Brown said. “I was feeling good by morning, other than a slight headache. By that afternoon, I was symptom free.”
Of the Verde Valley’s six school districts, only Mingus Union is scheduled to continue its virtual learning model beyond this week. All other school districts have returned to in-person learning.
At 6 p.m. Thursday, the Mingus Union School Board will consider reopening school to in-person learning as early as Feb. 22.
Monday, Mingus Union Superintendent Mike Westcott said that to decide when to reopen schools to in-person learning, the district’s governing board “may take into account vaccine effectiveness data and push that out another week.”
“But that will be their decision,” he said.
- Cornville campsite van burns
- Architect proposes making splash with Jerome’s ‘Mexican Pool’
- UPDATE: Second location added for COVID vaccination station in Cottonwood
- Man arrested after one-hour standoff
- Cottonwood pair had 45 grams of meth, weapons, YCSO says
- Obituary: Brian Hood Marquez, 1976-2021
- Fire displaces homeowners in Cottonwood
- Merkin Vineyards makes $625,000 offer to purchase city building
- Camp Verde to spend $738K on old Circle K intersection realignment
- Obituary: Julie Ann Hadley, 1956-2021
- Clarkdale man killed in single-vehicle rollover
- UPDATE: Second location added for COVID vaccination station in Cottonwood
- SUV rolls 20-plus times down Mingus Mountain; passengers escape serious injury
- Spectrum to provide COVID vaccination station in Cottonwood
- Big Stink at Verde Santa Fe: Agave Highlands issued violation notice
- Police: Wanted man stole U-Haul, assaulted woman
- Next COVID-19 vaccine tier to begin this week
- Sour Fire has charred 1,200 acres
- Cottonwood pair had 45 grams of meth, weapons, YCSO says
- Letter: Preferential treatment for Maricopa County
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: