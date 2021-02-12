Obituary: Antonio Flores 1940-2021
Antonio (Tony) Flores passed away on January 6, 2021. He was born on May 5, 1940 in Clarkdale, AZ to Jesus and Antonia Mendoza Flores.
He spent most of his life in the Verde Valley and worked in the food industry. He moved to Phoenix in 1989 and retired from the Food Industry in 2005.
He is survived by his sisters, Frances (Louie) Montiel, Bea Garcia (Larry) Daniel and Ernestine Picon Oliver; multiple nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his sister, Alberta (Birdie) Valenzuela.
Services will be held on Friday, February 19, 2021 at C3 Cottonwood Church, 1580 E. Fir St. in Cottonwood, AZ, at 11:30 a.m.
Information provided by the family.
