Obituary: Charles Douglas Marquez 1971-2021
Charles Douglas Marquez, 49, of Cottonwood, AZ passed away unexpectedly at 6:16 pm January 31, 2021.
Born February 2, 1971 at St Luke’s Hospital in Pasadena, CA, he was raised in Pasadena by his mother and father, Myrtle and Johnny Marquez until they retired and moved to the Village of Oak Creek near Sedona, AZ in 1991.
Since moving to Arizona, he lived in the Village of Oak Creek, Munds Park, and Flagstaff before settling in Cottonwood, where he worked for the Utilities Department of the City of Cottonwood.
Just shy of turning 50, he was many things to many people – beloved son, husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, godfather, cousin, nephew, and friend. He had a quick wit, kept things light and amusing, and made sure those around him laughed a lot and had a good time.
He will be missed by everyone he came across in his life. In passing he reunites with his father, Johnny; brother, Johnny; grandparents, Eddie and Fanny Corrales and aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
He is survived by his loving mother, Myrtle; devoted wife, Sabina; daughters, Bridget and Mollee; granddaughter, Adelaide; brothers and sisters, Diane Roberts (Wilfred), Gilbert Granillo, Ralph Granillo (Diana), Katherine Granillo, Barbara Bell (Scott), Tom Marquez (Martie), Elizabeth Amorino (Joe), Joann Baron (Peter), Joseph Marquez and an adoring number of cousins, nieces and nephews, and friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date.
Information provided by the family.
