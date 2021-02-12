OFFERS
Fri, Feb. 12
Obituary: Edward L. James Sr. 1943-2021

Edward L. James Sr.

Originally Published: February 12, 2021 2:57 p.m.

Edward L. James Sr. was born July 3, 1943 in Prescott, AZ and passed away January 27, 2021 in Prescott, AZ.

Edward is survived by his wife of 32 years, Lois Hope Leenaars; his children, Edward James Jr., Esther Sanchez, Yolanda Trujillo, and Melissa James. Edward is also survived by his stepchildren, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Edward L. James Sr. was a Yavapai Prescott Indian Tribal Elder.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy and a lifetime member of the VFW. He was also a long-time member of American Legion Post 6 and the Eagles. Edward enjoyed being around people and those that truly knew him knew what a unique person he was.

Those that have the Lord in their life will always have Edward in their hearts.

A visitation will be held for Edward on Monday, February 15, 2021 at Ruffner-Wakelin Prescott Chapel, 303 S. Cortez St, Prescott, AZ from 10:00 – 11:00 am with a graveside service to follow at 11:30 am at the Yavapai Prescott Indian Tribal Cemetery, 530 E. Merritt St, Prescott, AZ.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Ruffner Wakelin Funeral Homes. Please log on to www.ruffnerwakelin.com to sign Edward’s guestbook and share a memory with the family.

Information provided by the family.

