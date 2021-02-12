Obituary: Edward L. James Sr. 1943-2021
Edward L. James Sr. was born July 3, 1943 in Prescott, AZ and passed away January 27, 2021 in Prescott, AZ.
Edward is survived by his wife of 32 years, Lois Hope Leenaars; his children, Edward James Jr., Esther Sanchez, Yolanda Trujillo, and Melissa James. Edward is also survived by his stepchildren, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Edward L. James Sr. was a Yavapai Prescott Indian Tribal Elder.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy and a lifetime member of the VFW. He was also a long-time member of American Legion Post 6 and the Eagles. Edward enjoyed being around people and those that truly knew him knew what a unique person he was.
Those that have the Lord in their life will always have Edward in their hearts.
A visitation will be held for Edward on Monday, February 15, 2021 at Ruffner-Wakelin Prescott Chapel, 303 S. Cortez St, Prescott, AZ from 10:00 – 11:00 am with a graveside service to follow at 11:30 am at the Yavapai Prescott Indian Tribal Cemetery, 530 E. Merritt St, Prescott, AZ.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to Ruffner Wakelin Funeral Homes. Please log on to www.ruffnerwakelin.com to sign Edward’s guestbook and share a memory with the family.
Information provided by the family.
- Man arrested after one-hour standoff
- Camp Verde man arrested for allegedly running psychedelics business
- Obituary: Brian Hood Marquez, 1976-2021
- Fire displaces homeowners in Cottonwood
- Man accused in police death is back in jail
- County creates online waiting list form to help streamline COVID-19 vaccination process
- Cornville campsite van burns
- UPDATE: Second location added for COVID vaccination station in Cottonwood
- County to address Cornville Road concerns
- Obituary: Julie Ann Hadley, 1956-2021
- UPDATE: Second location added for COVID vaccination station in Cottonwood
- SUV rolls 20-plus times down Mingus Mountain; passengers escape serious injury
- Spectrum to provide COVID vaccination station in Cottonwood
- Big Stink at Verde Santa Fe: Agave Highlands issued violation notice
- Police: Wanted man stole U-Haul, assaulted woman
- Cottonwood pair had 45 grams of meth, weapons, YCSO says
- Sour Fire has charred 1,200 acres
- Letter: Preferential treatment for Maricopa County
- $500 reward for arrest of man with Sedona ties
- Recreational marijuana on sale in Cottonwood for first time
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: