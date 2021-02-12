Obituary: Jack Morgenstern 1935-2021
Originally Published: February 12, 2021 2:31 p.m.
Jack Morgenstern, a longtime Cornville resident, was born in New York City on December 15, 1935 and passed away in Phoenix, Arizona on February 7, 2021.
His wife, Helga survives him.
Final arrangements are being handled through the National Cremation Society.
Most Read
- Man arrested after one-hour standoff
- Camp Verde man arrested for allegedly running psychedelics business
- Obituary: Brian Hood Marquez, 1976-2021
- Fire displaces homeowners in Cottonwood
- Man accused in police death is back in jail
- County creates online waiting list form to help streamline COVID-19 vaccination process
- Cornville campsite van burns
- UPDATE: Second location added for COVID vaccination station in Cottonwood
- County to address Cornville Road concerns
- Obituary: Julie Ann Hadley, 1956-2021
- UPDATE: Second location added for COVID vaccination station in Cottonwood
- SUV rolls 20-plus times down Mingus Mountain; passengers escape serious injury
- Spectrum to provide COVID vaccination station in Cottonwood
- Big Stink at Verde Santa Fe: Agave Highlands issued violation notice
- Police: Wanted man stole U-Haul, assaulted woman
- Cottonwood pair had 45 grams of meth, weapons, YCSO says
- Sour Fire has charred 1,200 acres
- Letter: Preferential treatment for Maricopa County
- $500 reward for arrest of man with Sedona ties
- Recreational marijuana on sale in Cottonwood for first time
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: