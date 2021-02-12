Obituary: Judy Kay Dobbs 1959-2021

Judy Kay (Thompson) Dobbs went to be with the Lord in the early morning of January 29th, 2021 peacefully, surrounded by her four daughters and her long-time partner.

Judy was well known in the Verde Valley as “Hobo Judy” for her many years of service at Hobo Joes, Carols Coffee Cup, and Loony Tunes Café. Judy loved serving and made long lasting relationships with her customers.



She was born as a twin on May 12th, 1959 in Waco, Texas to Sam and Lovina Coone.

She was raised in Waco by her father, mother, and stepmother, Frances. She graduated from University High school in 1977. She also received a degree in hospitality from the University of Phoenix in 1992. She moved to the Verde Valley in 1993 where she continued to live until her departure.

Her love for her children, grandchildren and her animals were evident with anyone who knew her. She was an amazing cook, card player, had a great sense of humor, a laugh that could be heard for miles and make anyone smile. She loved to ride motorcycles, collect Betty Boop, spend time with her children and had many talents and hobbies.



Judy leaves behind her loving partner of 16 years, Syd Dearborn of Cottonwood, AZ.; siblings, Lavon Stoneberg of Idaho Falls, ID, Rhonda Coone-Wiley (David) of Waco, TX, Dusty Lilley (Cindy) of San Angelo, TX and Loretta Lilley-Doiel of San Angelo, TX; stepbrother, Gilbert Harty (Alison) of Port Aransas, TX, as well as her four daughters, Amanda Walts (Marvin Sheedy) of Utopia, TX, Sabrina K. Thompson (Chad Beck) of Cottonwood, AZ, Samantha VanLeuven (Brian VanLeuven) of Idaho Falls, ID, and Candice Thompson of Cottonwood, AZ. Judy was blessed with 16 grandchildren, Michael, Damien, Celsey, Kaleb, Alex, Sophia, Addie, Aidan, Riley, Brody, Abrya, Trey, Tara, Lucille, baby boy to be, Kyleigh and 3 great grandchildren, Ava, Sadie, and Violet.

Judy left her loving “foot” print on many more amazing people who blessed her with joyful and happy times during her life to include but not excluded to; Kenny Coone, Josiah Jones, Anne Mullen, K’bree Monique, Monstrom family, Anderson family, Don Beck, Ben-Darci and family, Greg Voit, Ashley Wheeler, Des Glassman, Angel, Michelle, Laina, Joni Holmgren, Susan Ames, her cat, Tanner and many more friends and family.

All those who knew her will definitely feel a void from her absence and will miss her dearly. We would like to personally thank the many doctors, health care professionals, and caregivers over the last 16 years who have helped us love and care for our mother, as well as Helping Hands in home care and Maggies Hospice. All these amazing people were outstanding, we could not have been more blessed to have you all with us through the last journey of Judy’s life.

Judy was preceded in death by her siblings, Juidth Coone (twin sister), Sammy, Kenny, and Keith Coone; parents, Sam Coone and Lovina Louise Kirby, stepmother, Frances Coone; niece, Sarah Humpherys and all grandparents.

A memorial is being held at The Clarkdale Baptist church on February 27th at 10am.

Information provided by the family.