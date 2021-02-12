Obituary: Katie Cannon 1948-2021

Long time Clarkdale resident, Katie Cannon, 72, passed away on February 6, 2021 at her home in Cottonwood after a long battle with Parkinson’s Disease. Katie was born October 24, 1948 in San Jose, California.

Her family lived in California, Rhode Island, and Texas before moving to Arizona. She graduated in 1966 from Coronado High School in Scottsdale, Arizona and attended Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff, Arizona.

She moved to Clarkdale in 1976, started working in Real Estate in 1983 and started her own real estate brokerage in 1991. She retired in 2018.

She was very involved in her community. She coached the Cottonwood swim team for several years, was an active member of the Clarkdale Chamber of Commerce and spent many summers managing the Clarkdale pool. She loved to spend time horseback riding, at the pool, in her sewing room and in her garden.

Katie is survived by her sisters, Sharon, Maureen, Dianne and Patricia; brother, Peter; sons, Chris and Mike; 6 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Parkinson’s Foundation.

Condolences, expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be shared with the family at www.buelerfuneralhome.com.

Information provided by the family.