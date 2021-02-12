OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts Odd & Unusual CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Fri, Feb. 12
Weather  64.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Obituary: Katie Cannon 1948-2021

Katie Cannon

Katie Cannon

Originally Published: February 12, 2021 2:53 p.m.

Long time Clarkdale resident, Katie Cannon, 72, passed away on February 6, 2021 at her home in Cottonwood after a long battle with Parkinson’s Disease. Katie was born October 24, 1948 in San Jose, California.

Her family lived in California, Rhode Island, and Texas before moving to Arizona. She graduated in 1966 from Coronado High School in Scottsdale, Arizona and attended Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff, Arizona.

She moved to Clarkdale in 1976, started working in Real Estate in 1983 and started her own real estate brokerage in 1991. She retired in 2018.

She was very involved in her community. She coached the Cottonwood swim team for several years, was an active member of the Clarkdale Chamber of Commerce and spent many summers managing the Clarkdale pool. She loved to spend time horseback riding, at the pool, in her sewing room and in her garden.

Katie is survived by her sisters, Sharon, Maureen, Dianne and Patricia; brother, Peter; sons, Chris and Mike; 6 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Parkinson’s Foundation.

Condolences, expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be shared with the family at www.buelerfuneralhome.com.

Information provided by the family.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News