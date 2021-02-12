Obituary: Marjorie Jane Tyrrell 1935-2021

Marjorie Jane (Burnside) Tyrrell, born on March 25, 1935 passed on February 6, 2021 to be with her beloved Lord and Savior.

She was born to Charles and Lela Burnside, in Rushville, Illinois. She married John Kelly in 1952 and later moved to the Grand Canyon, Arizona in 1956. They moved to Flagstaff in 1958.

She worked at Valley National Bank for many years. They had two daughters, Nancy Kelly (Cecil Capps) of Las Vegas, NV and Jane (Kelly) Glorioso (Sam Glorioso) of Flagstaff, AZ She married Gale Tyrrell, Owner of Tyrrell Chevrolet in 1972 in Flagstaff. They later made their home in Camp Verde, Arizona.

Gale passed away in 2008. Marj was preceded in death by her parents, husbands and two sisters. She is survived by her two daughters, sons-in-law, grandchildren (4), Chris Hull, Troy Truman, Gina Eubanks and Marla Packer; great-grandchildren (7) and one sister, Lucille of Morgan, Ill.

She enjoyed her church, working in the yard, her Red Hats Club, traveling with Gale, crafts and cards with her many friends. In the last several years of her life, she was blessed to meet Billy Port Parker and have him as a very special person in her life to enjoy her remaining years.

Thanks to all for your friendships, you all meant so much to her. Thanks to all her Wonderful Caregivers. The family will have a private celebration of life service. Final arrangements entrusted to Greer’s Mortuary of Sedona.

Information provided by the family.