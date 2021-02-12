OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts Odd & Unusual CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Fri, Feb. 12
Weather  64.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Obituary: Marjorie Jane Tyrrell 1935-2021

Marjorie Jane Tyrrell

Marjorie Jane Tyrrell

Originally Published: February 12, 2021 2:45 p.m.

Marjorie Jane (Burnside) Tyrrell, born on March 25, 1935 passed on February 6, 2021 to be with her beloved Lord and Savior.

She was born to Charles and Lela Burnside, in Rushville, Illinois. She married John Kelly in 1952 and later moved to the Grand Canyon, Arizona in 1956. They moved to Flagstaff in 1958.

She worked at Valley National Bank for many years. They had two daughters, Nancy Kelly (Cecil Capps) of Las Vegas, NV and Jane (Kelly) Glorioso (Sam Glorioso) of Flagstaff, AZ She married Gale Tyrrell, Owner of Tyrrell Chevrolet in 1972 in Flagstaff. They later made their home in Camp Verde, Arizona.

Gale passed away in 2008. Marj was preceded in death by her parents, husbands and two sisters. She is survived by her two daughters, sons-in-law, grandchildren (4), Chris Hull, Troy Truman, Gina Eubanks and Marla Packer; great-grandchildren (7) and one sister, Lucille of Morgan, Ill.

She enjoyed her church, working in the yard, her Red Hats Club, traveling with Gale, crafts and cards with her many friends. In the last several years of her life, she was blessed to meet Billy Port Parker and have him as a very special person in her life to enjoy her remaining years.

Thanks to all for your friendships, you all meant so much to her. Thanks to all her Wonderful Caregivers. The family will have a private celebration of life service. Final arrangements entrusted to Greer’s Mortuary of Sedona.

Information provided by the family.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News