OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts Odd & Unusual CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Fri, Feb. 12
Weather  64.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Obituary: Maryaka Moore 1978-2021

Originally Published: February 12, 2021 2:33 p.m.

Maryaka Moore, 42, of Camp Verde, Arizona, passed away in her sleep on Saturday, February 6, 2021. She was born in Lander, Wyoming on May 27, 1978 to John and Pam Gorda. She moved to Camp Verde, Arizona in 2002 with her husband, Steve Moore, where she has lived till her death.

Maryaka loved to camp and fish and was very talented doing crafts. Maryaka loved to volunteer at the Seventh Day Adventist Food Bank.

Maryaka is survived by her husband, Steve; her children, Cody Cullen and Steven Moore; Cody’s fiancé, Oliva. She is also survived by her sister, Crystal Tidball (Chip) and her brother, Jared Gorda (Carrie). She is also survived by her mother, Pam Harbeson and her Papa, David Harbeson.

Funeral services will be Saturday, February 27, 2021 at 2:00 pm at Calvary Chapel Camp Verde 514 Main Street, Camp Verde.

Please share your condolences at www.buelerfuneralhome.com. Any contributions please give to Seventh Day Adventist Food Bank, P.O. Box 2119, Camp Verde, AZ. 86322 or Abide Maternity Home P.O. Box 3758 Camp Verde, AZ 86322.

Information provided by the family.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News