Obituary: Maryaka Moore 1978-2021
Maryaka Moore, 42, of Camp Verde, Arizona, passed away in her sleep on Saturday, February 6, 2021. She was born in Lander, Wyoming on May 27, 1978 to John and Pam Gorda. She moved to Camp Verde, Arizona in 2002 with her husband, Steve Moore, where she has lived till her death.
Maryaka loved to camp and fish and was very talented doing crafts. Maryaka loved to volunteer at the Seventh Day Adventist Food Bank.
Maryaka is survived by her husband, Steve; her children, Cody Cullen and Steven Moore; Cody’s fiancé, Oliva. She is also survived by her sister, Crystal Tidball (Chip) and her brother, Jared Gorda (Carrie). She is also survived by her mother, Pam Harbeson and her Papa, David Harbeson.
Funeral services will be Saturday, February 27, 2021 at 2:00 pm at Calvary Chapel Camp Verde 514 Main Street, Camp Verde.
Please share your condolences at www.buelerfuneralhome.com. Any contributions please give to Seventh Day Adventist Food Bank, P.O. Box 2119, Camp Verde, AZ. 86322 or Abide Maternity Home P.O. Box 3758 Camp Verde, AZ 86322.
Information provided by the family.
