Community events and announcements: Feb. 15, 2021

Here are some events and other announcements about things happening in the Verde Valley.

Verde Valley Habitat for Humanity to attend virtual legislative conference

Verde Valley Habitat for Humanity will join hundreds of local Habitat organizations and home affordability advocates on Tuesday, Feb. 16 for Habitat for Humanity’s annual legislative conference, held virtually for the first time: Habitat on the Hill 2021: For home, from home.

The three-day event, normally held in Washington, D.C., gives advocates an opportunity to convene with congressional leaders, address and discuss actionable solutions to the underlying policies and systems that hinder access to housing affordability and rally with one another.

As Habitat, through our national Cost of Home advocacy campaign, deepens our role in addressing the home affordability challenges that have been further exacerbated by COVID-19, Habitat on the Hill will focus heavily on historic and systemic racism in housing policy, and how the pandemic’s economic disparities have created a critical need for immediate and long-term housing relief.

Verde Valley Habitat for Humanity will meet with Senators Mark Kelly and Kyrsten Sinema and Representatives Tom O’Halleran, Paul Gosar and Ann Kirkpatrick to urge them to invest in housing affordability as part of any future economic recovery and infrastructure measure by prioritizing foreclosure prevention, neighborhood revitalization and housing production for low-income homeowners. These investments are critical for preventing major losses in homeownership and in wealth for communities of color, as well as expanding access to new affordable homes for all.

Speakers at the conference include John A. Powell, director of the Othering and Belonging Institute at the University of California, Berkeley and Yamiche Alcindor, PBS NewsHour White House correspondent and recipient of the NABJ Journalist of the Year Award.

Each year, Habitat on the Hill is made possible by the support of Habitat for Humanity’s partners. The Home Depot Foundation is returning as this year’s premier sponsor and has sponsored Habitat on the Hill for five years and donated more than $47 million to Habitat for Humanity International, including this year’s contribution of $2 million to help build, repair or rehabilitate veterans’ homes. To date, The Home Depot Foundation has invested more than $350 million in support of veterans in need.

Join the conversation using #HabitatontheHill and #CostOfHome as Habitat works toward its campaign goal to create policies that will allow at least 10 million American families have access to a stable, affordable place to call home.

Cottonwood Planning and Zoning Commission meets

The Cottonwood Planning and Zoning Commission will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 22 via the GoTo Meeting online meeting platform. The following topics will be discussed:

CUP 19-005 MOD #2 Verde Valley Homeless Coalition, ZO 21-001 Amendment to the City of Cottonwood Zoning Ordinance adding Section 428 AR-87 Zone, Agricultural Residential, ZO 21-002 Amendment to the City of Cottonwood Zoning Ordinance Section 426, National Forest District, Cottonwood General Plan 2025 Annual Report.

All interested persons are encouraged to send comments to the Community Development Director by noon Friday, Feb. 19, or attend the meeting virtually through GoTo Meeting.

Instructions for logging into the meeting and other materials relating to the above are available at www.cottonwoodaz.gov/157/Community-Development. Or contact the Cottonwood Community Development Department, 111 N. Main St., Cottonwood. Call 928-634-5505 for more information.

This agenda item may be heard at the next regularly scheduled Planning and Zoning Commission meeting due to unexpected cancellation of this meeting or removal of the item from the agenda.

Material relating to the above is available for review at the Community Development Department from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and from 7 a.m. until noon Fridays.

A verbal comment period will be provided during each hearing item. The Commission Chair may impose a time limit on each speaker. The Commission will not consider written materials submitted less than three working days before the meeting.

Cottonwood announces Willard Street closure for dip repair, street sight visibility projects

The City of Cottonwood has contracted with Lincoln Constructors, Inc. to complete the Willard Street Dip Repair and Cottonwood Street Sight Visibility projects.

Work is scheduled to begin on Monday, Feb. 22. These projects are located on Willard Street between Cottonwood Street and East Tierra Verde Drive.

This project will involve the reconstruction of approximately 60 feet of Willard Street immediately south of Hughes Supply, as well as removal of a portion of the hillside at the northeast corner of Cottonwood and Willard streets.

Residences and businesses along this project corridor will experience periods of increased noise throughout the duration of the project. Willard Street, between Cottonwood Street and East Tierra Verde Drive, will be closed to thru traffic for as much as 30 days.

A detour utilizing Fir and 6th streets, as well as State Route 89A will be posted. Hughes Supply will be accessible to the public throughout construction.

Access will be provided from the north side of the dip repair project. We ask that motorists and pedestrians follow all posted signs.

Thank you for your patience and cooperation during this project. Any questions, contact Martin Smith at 928-340-2773 or msmith@cottonwoodaz.gov.

Sedona City Council to fill vacant council seat

Due to the Feb. 9 resignation of Councilor Bill Chisholm, the Sedona City Council is accepting applications to fill a vacant council seat.

The term for this vacancy will end November/December 2022, when the newly elected councilors are seated following the fall 2022 election cycle. Applications for this vacancy will be accepted beginning immediately.

The following are qualifications to be part of Sedona City Council:

-Must be 18 years of age or older;

-Must be able to speak, write and read the English language;

-Must reside within the Sedona city limits for one year preceding the appointment;

-A person convicted of a felony cannot serve as a council member until his/her civil rights have been restored;

-A person adjudicated as an “incapacitated person” cannot serve as a council member;

Must be a qualified elector. A qualified elector must possess all of the following qualifications:

-Be a United States citizen.

-Be a registered voter.

-Be 18 years of age or more on or before the regular general election next following his/her registration.

-Have the ability to write one’s name or make his/her mark unless prevented by physical disability.

Applications are available online at sedonaaz.gov/citycouncil or at the City of Sedona, 102 Roadrunner Drive. Deadline to submit applications is noon Thursday, March 4. Applications received after the deadline will not be included in the council’s selection process.

Applications received after the deadline will not be included in the council’s selection process.

Completed applications can be emailed to sirvine@sedonaaz.gov or mailed to Susan Irvine, city of Sedona, 102 Roadrunner Dr., Sedona, AZ 86336-3710.

For more information, contact the Sedona city clerk’s office at 928-282-3113 or email sirvine@sedonaaz.gov.

Jim Padgett talks landmark status

Jim Padgett, planner for the City of Cottonwood’s Community Development Department, recently gave a presentation to the Verde Historical Society Board of Directors about expanding landmark status for three properties on the city's Historic Property Registry including the Cottonwood Bridge, the Del Monte Wash Bridge and Lions Park.

Landmark status is the highest form of preservation that can be assigned to a local historic property, public or private. Current land-marked city property includes the Cottonwood Clubhouse, Upper Verde Justice Center and the Bank of Arizona. Land-marked private property currently includes Garrison Liberty Garage, First Assembly of God Church, Tovrea Residence, Edens Residence and Luther White Residence.

The Verde Historical Society learned that the Clemenceau Public School, which houses the Clemenceau Heritage Museum and the Cottonwood/Oak Creek School District offices, is on the list of properties eligible for local historic private property designation.

The original Bank of Clemenceau building, located at the museum, is also an original Clemenceau building which might fit the qualifications for local designations, according to the information presented by Padgett.

Two members of the Cottonwood Historic Preservation Commission, Debbie Garrison and Jeff King, joined Padgett at the presentation to discuss the activities of the commission and reinforce the collaborative partnership between the historical society and the commission. Each organization acts as a resource for the other.

Verde Historical Society board member Helen Killabrew was designated as the society's liaison to the preservation commission.

The Verde Historical Society is a sponsor of the upcoming Cottonwood home tour and will participate in a video for the virtual home tour which is produced by the Historic Preservation Commission.

The Clemenceau Heritage Museum, located in the historic Clemenceau Public School, will be one of the locations featured on the tour.

For more information, contact Jim Padgett at 928-634-5505. To share information on historic Cottonwood properties or to learn about the society and museum, contact the Verde Historical Society and Clemenceau Heritage Museum at 928-634-2868 or email clemenceauheritagem@qwestoffice.net.

Sedona cancels some spring events, modifies others

With Governor Doug Ducey’s executive orders prohibiting public group gatherings of more than 50 people and the City of Sedona’s desire to keep residents and visitors safe, the Parks and Recreation Department will cancel two spring events and modify two others.

The city will not hold this year’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade (originally scheduled for Saturday, March 13) and the Sedona Food Truck Festival (Saturday, March 20)

However, the Sedona Stumble 5K and 10K run through Posse Grounds Park and trails will still take place on Saturday, March 20. COVID-19 modifications will be put into place, as well as limited registration, smaller waves of runners, additional start times, sanitizer stations and limiting the number of gathered people in an area during any given time.

Registration will be available online at sedonaaz.gov/parks beginning Feb. 19.

Also, the City of Sedona will not hold the traditional Celebration of Spring event. Instead, Parks and Recreation will offer a ready-made scavenger hunt to be enjoyed at home. They will be available for drive-through pick up, by the Easter bunny himself, on Saturday, March 27 at Posse Grounds Park.

Families will register online for their scavenger hunt goody bags complete with clues that lead kids on a fun hunt around the house using standard household items and a final surprise for all! Registration for this free activity will be available online March 1-19 at www.sedonaaz.gov/parks.

U.S. history of protest and civil disobedience

Join Camp Verde Community Library online at 3 p.m. Friday, Feb. 19 for a free FRANK Talk about The History of Protest and Civil Disobedience in the U.S.



Matthew Whitaker will present the program via Zoom and will be co-hosted by Zack Garcia from Camp Verde Community Library. Whitaker is a decorated educator, historian, author, social justice advocate, motivational speaker, and founder of the ASU Center for the Study of Race and Democracy, where he taught for 16 years.

Whitaker’s expertise lies in U.S. history, African American history, race relations, social movements, cultural competency, equity and inclusion, teaching excellence, and community partnerships.

A brief recorded video introduction is followed by a live interactive discussion with Whitaker. Participants must register to attend the event at bit.ly/2ZbvY17 or by going to the library’s Facebook page (@campverdelibrary) and clicking on Events to find this event and then clicking the link in the description. There is a limit of 30 participants.

The First Amendment prohibits the government from abridging “the right of the people peaceably to assemble.” This basic freedom ensures the right of people to come together and collectively express, promote, pursue, and defend their collective or shared ideas.

FRANK Talks is an interactive community conversation program from Arizona Humanities in partnership with the Arizona State Library, Archives, and Public Records. Attendees discuss issues of local and national importance. FRANK Talks encourage participants to weigh facts, provide the opportunity to put them in context, and consider different points of view. Learn more about FRANK Talks at www.azhumanities.org.

Oak Creek Apples group to meet virtually in February

Care for some guidance in using an Apple product, be it iPhone, iPad, or Mac computer? Join the Oak Creek Apples for a virtual Zoom meeting where Alan Gore will facilitate a general question-and-answer session.

Gore often covers recent and upcoming trends, as well as bugs and fixes. There is no charge to participate.

Because the Sedona Library is hosting tax preparation assistance until April, Oak Creek Apples Macintosh User Group (OCAMUG) will have a virtual/online meeting Saturday, Feb. 20 starting at 10 a.m.

Visit Zoom: us02web.zoom.us/j/5089875908?pwd=ZHExbjVFNDNYQXd6SXpYWnFZYmp1UT09.

Meeting ID: 508 987 5908. Passcode: 0dy7XV.

To avoid having to transfer the Zoom address, email oakcreekapples@gmail.com with OCA Meeting in the subject line. An autoreply email will provide the link to click or copy and paste in your browser to open the online Zoom session.

Or call in by phone. Find the local number at us02web.zoom.us/u/kcV6It2jM.

The Oak Creek Apples Macintosh User Group is exclusively an educational institution for the public on the use of Apple Computers and other iOS devices, including maintenance, security, and software applications. OCAMUG is a 501 (c) (3) organization and donations are tax deductible.

Membership in the Oak Creek Apples is open to anyone. For more information, ask at the Zoom meeting, or email oakcreekapples@gmail.com.

COCSD offers free developmental screenings for preschool children

Cottonwood-Oak Creek School District offers free developmental screenings for preschool children between the ages of 3-5 years who live in the school district and are not receiving special education services or enrolled in kindergarten.

Screenings are typically held on a monthly basis and will check a child’s speech, motor, cognitive, adaptive and social development.

The next screening is Wednesday, March 3. For an appointment, call 928-634-2191.

The Arizona Early Intervention Program also offers developmental screenings for children age birth to 3 years.

For an appointment, call 800-237-3007 or email AzEIP.Info@raisingspecialkiks.org.

Governor Ducey announces Rental Assistance Program

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey today announced the Arizona Department of Economic Security will be launching a new Emergency Rental Assistance Program to provide financial assistance and housing stability.

As part of the COVID-19 relief package recently passed by Congress, the U.S. Department of Treasury provided a total of $492 million to the state of Arizona. The Arizona Department of Economic Security (DES) was awarded $289 million with the remaining balance going directly to large cities and counties. Funding will be used toward direct payments for rent, rental arrears, utilities, utility arrears, and other expenses related to housing stability incurred due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

DES will serve the following counties: Apache, Cochise, Coconino, Gila, Graham, Greenlee, La Paz, Navajo, Santa Cruz, Pinal, Mohave and Yavapai. Renters residing in the counties listed above can apply for housing and utilities assistance via the DES portal starting Tuesday, February 23.

Several large counties and cities, including Maricopa County, Pima County and Yuma County, are receiving funding directly from the federal government. Those counties plan to launch their own rental assistance programs, which will be separate from this DES program. The DES portal will also direct renters living in these counties to their local jurisdictions so they can access similar programs.

View Emergency Rental Assistance Program payment details and eligibility requirements at des.az.gov/ERAP.

Individuals in the twelve counties listed above will be able to apply online at des.az.gov/ERAP beginning Feb. 23. The rental assistance portal will be available online 24/7, and will be mobile-friendly.

Applicants can apply and check the status of their application through the portal. It will be available in English and Spanish.

SBDC launches new program to help small businesses

The city of Sedona encourages Sedona’s small businesses in Yavapai County to apply for Yavapai College’s Small Business Development Center (SBDC) Small Business Makeover Program to access resources, coaching and industry expertise.

Four businesses in Yavapai County will be selected for one-on-one, in-depth assistance, and confidential coaching from the SBDC team of consultants for several months.

This coaching could include a website makeover, marketing or sales strategy overhaul, operations improvement, new technology implementation or a remodel of your physical space.

While four businesses will be chosen for the complete Small Business Makeover Program, additionally as many as 60 businesses will have the chance to participate in a special small business boot camp and receive a one-time, one-on-one confidential coaching session.

To qualify, businesses need to:

-Have been in business for a minimum of three years.

-Be permanently located in Yavapai County.

-Have up to $15 million in annual revenues and/or less than 500 employees.

-Describe how COVID-19 has impacted your business.

-Not be involved in any legal proceedings.

-Not have received ongoing coaching in the last five years from the Yavapai College SBDC.

Interested businesses can apply at mybusinessmakeover.com/apply. Feb. 28 is the first application deadline. Additional application deadlines will be March 30 and April 30, but businesses are encouraged to apply as soon as possible.

For more information, visit mybusinessmakeover.com.

Local Toastmasters Club invites public

Want to practice public speaking, or improve communication and build leadership skills? With Toastmasters, break barriers, not the budget.

The Cottonwood Toastmasters Club invites individuals to improve their communication and leadership skills by attending the club’s meetings at noon Mondays at noon at On the Greens Community Center, 969 On the Greens Blvd., Cottonwood.

The Community Center has room easily for 50 people, and so lots of room for members and guests. Tables are set up for social distancing. Mask required. Coffee is provided, with clean restrooms.



At Toastmasters, members learn by speaking to groups and working with others in a supportive environment. Toastmasters is the best and least expensive personal improvement class. Many employers provide this for their employees and many members utilize the skills learned in either advancing on their job or looking for a job.

For people who are staying home, call 928-274-6289 or 928-451-9482 to request a Zoom link to attend the meeting remotely.

Guests are welcome. Members or guests, please contact for information, a meeting link and password if Zooming or directions and gate code at On the Greens Community Center.

In this time of chaos and uncertainty, Toastmasters provides a safe environment to build on personal skills.

For more information, view cottonwoodtm.toastmastersclubs.org or call 928-274-6289 or 928-451-9482.

Beaver Creek Adult Center looks for new board members

Feb. 22 is the last day to nominate or apply to be a board member for the Beaver Creek Adult Center.

BCAC needs a couple new board members. Voting for new board members will be done in the first week of March. BCAC will not have an in-person annual meeting in March. Everything will be done with documentation in the center or by email.

People need to be a member to vote and dues are due by the last day of February.

Beaver Creek Adult Center is at 4250 Zuni Way, Rimrock. Call 928-567-4556 for more information.

Special pet adoption event through Feb. 20

Looking for your perfect match? The Humane Society of Sedona will be holding a special adoption event through Feb. 20.

Adoption fees will be $50 or less and include medical evaluation and treatment, behavior screening, socialization, microchip with free registration, spay/neuter, vaccinations, complimentary wellness exam to a local veterinarian, Finding Rover registration, HSS numbered tag with collar, and a PetSmart coupon book.

All pet meet and greets are done by appointment only. Call 928-282-4679 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. daily to make an appointment. Visit humanesocietyofsedona.org for a list of currently available animals for adoption.

Verde Valley Birding and Nature Festival

Friends of the Verde River announces the Verde Valley Birding and Nature Festival, April 22-25. This event is something to look forward to this spring.

Amidst the complications of COVID-19, Friends of the Verde River is committed to keeping the beloved Verde Valley Birding and Nature Festival alive and thriving.

This year, Friends of the Verde River will host the festival as a hybrid event, blending virtual experiences with size-limited in-person guided tours.

Early Bird Registration begins at 8 a.m. Feb. 26. Want to be an early bird? Early Bird Registration is available to anyone who has donated $50 or more to Friends of the Verde River since the last Verde Valley Birding and Nature Festival. Become an Early Bird, visit the donation page at verderiver.org.

Sign up for in-person birding tours before they open to the public. Tours will be first come, first served and spots will be limited. Sign up for the virtual experience, which includes access to 15-plus presentations and daily armchair birding for 10 days.

Registration opens to the general public at 8 a.m. March 1.

Learn more at verderiver.org.

Project Rising Hope food pantry

During the COVID-19 pandemic, many of Project Rising Hope’s compromised senior volunteers have not been able to serve.



It is hard to estimate, but approximately 350 families come for food assistance on any given Tuesday.

Project Rising Hope Food Pantry is nearing its ninth year of serving the Verde Valley community. Project Rising Hope Food Pantry gives out food each Tuesday from noon until 6 p.m. at 750 E. Mingus Ave., Cottonwood.

Pantry guests and volunteers are each provided appropriate COVID-19 protections.

Project Rising Hope Food Pantry would love to have more volunteers. Anyone new to volunteering with Project Rising Hope is invited to come out Monday mornings from about 8 a.m. until 11 a.m. to find out what volunteering involves. Project Rising Hope is a volunteer-run service.



Project Rising Hope also has 501(c) (3) approval for anyone interested in donating money to help keep the program afloat.

Any questions, call Darrell Dierks at 928-649-9894.

Climate Change and Grapevines

At 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 19, Verde Valley STREAM Council will host Climate Change and Grapevines, a Virtual Science Café.

Meet Dr. Jeremy Weiss, climate and geospatial extension scientist at the University of Arizona. Weiss will discuss the effects of climate change on Arizona’s viticulture and share his current projects.

Register for this free event at vvsc-ccagv.eventbrite.com.

Recreational marijuana and the workplace

Join the Yavapai College’s Small Business Development Center from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. Feb. 17 to hear a presentation on recreational marijuana and the workplace.

Prescott employment lawyer Laura Hamblin, will discuss Arizona’s new recreational marijuana law and its implications for the workplace, including:

-Should employers drug test for marijuana?

-Can employees bring marijuana into the workplace?

-What to do if employees seem impaired by marijuana?

Register online at https://bit.ly/SBDCWebinar0217.

Free of charge, open to all ages.

Cottonwood Library scholarships available for high school seniors

Friends of the Cottonwood Public Library is once again offering a $1,000 scholarship to be awarded to a college or technical bound student who has a passion for his or her intended career choice.

Interested applicants must meet the following requirements: a minimum grade point average of 2.5, be a full-time student who has been accepted to an accredited college or trade school as of the fall 2021 semester, and be enrolled in the Mingus Union High School district attending high school, a private charter school or private school or a homeschool student.

Applications will be accepted through April 2 and are available from the Friends’ website friendsofctwazlibrary.org or at the Youth Services department at the Cottonwood Public Library.

Questions can be directed to bookmarks1@outlook.com.

The Cottonwood Public Library is at 100 S. 6th St.

Children invited to illustrate original story about Camp Verde Library’s bearded dragon

Camp Verde Community Library has created an opportunity for 15-to-18 children ages 5-11 to illustrate and own an original story about Dewey, the library’s bearded dragon.

The story, Dewey Learns His Vote Counts, is part of a six-week drawing activity for children. The first art supply kit and the first few pages of the story available for pickup in the Children’s Library.

Each Friday through March 12, additional pages and another art supply kit will be available until the entire story is distributed. Children are encouraged to illustrate pages of the story each week and bring them into the library for display.

A color copy will be made of the child’s artwork so the original artwork can remain with the artist.

The art supply kits, free for the first 15-18 children, start with pencil and progress to watercolors by the end of the six weeks. Kids who love Dewey will find out what happens when Dewey imagines his story and learns how important it is to vote.

This drawing activity for children is part of the Smithsonian’s Voices and Votes: Democracy in America exhibit at Camp Verde Community Library, through Feb. 27.

Voices and Votes: Democracy in America is part of Museum on Main Street, a collaboration between the Smithsonian Institution and State Humanities Councils nationwide.



Camp Verde Community Library is at 130 Black Bridge Road. For more information, visit cvlibrary.org or call 928-554-8380.

Grand Canyon: From Rim to River

Professional photographer Adam Schallau will present to the Sedona Camera Club starting at 6 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 22.

Because of ongoing COVID-19 concerns, Schallau’s online presentation will be via a Sedona Camera Club webinar.

Schallau has been photographing the Grand Canyon for more than 10 years. He averages 70-plus days a year capturing the canyon from the South Rim, North Rim, and along the Colorado River.

Schallau is an internationally recognized photographer and workshop leader whose portfolio captures both the grand and intimate scenes of the American landscape.

This summer, Schallau will present two three-day workshops during the Sedona Photography Symposium’s “Unleash Your Inner Artist,” Aug. 12-15. His workshops are focused on the Grand Canyon: “Magic of the Monsoon” Part I – Photographing the South Rim – Aug. 16-18 and “Magic of the Monsoon” Part II – Photographing the North Rim – Aug. 18-20.

For more information, visit sedonaphotosym.org.

Sedona Camera Club presentations are free to members. Guests may attend two meetings before joining. Email programcoordinator@sedonacameraclub.org for a link for the webinar.

Local photographers are encouraged to join to support bringing high-quality speakers to promote interest in photography and develop photographic skills.

Membership is $35 for the year. For more information, visit sedonacameraclub.org.

Virtual recruiting experience graduate school and career fair week

Northern Arizona University Career Development invites students, employers and graduate colleges to connect during the spring 2021 semester. The Virtual Recruiting Experience week will take place with one industry-specific fair each day during the week of Feb. 15–19.

Although individual fairs are organized by industry, students of all majors are invited to attend as they prepare for their career step.

There will be a total of FIVE sessions for the spring 2021 schedule:

Monday, Feb. 15, 1-3 p.m.: Health and Helping Professions;

Tuesday, Feb. 16, 1-3 p.m.: Non-Profit, Education and Public Service;

Wednesday, Feb. 17, 1-3 p.m.: Geography, Planning and Recreation;

Thursday, Feb. 18, 1-3 p.m.: Business, E-Commerce and Virtual Opportunities;

Friday, Feb. 17, 1-3 p.m.: Government, Legal and Law Enforcement.

Attend any of the events within the week to connect with companies who are hiring for internships and entry level positions, and graduate schools recruiting for their programs.

There will be five fairs to choose from. Not all recruiting organizations will be at all of the sessions.

Register at in.nau.edu/career/vrx.

VRX Week is the sole NAU recruiting event attended by students of all majors and provides an opportunity for students to connect with employers and graduate schools as they pursue internships, full-time employment and further education.

This is NAU’s largest recruiting event.

Fraud guard service

The Yavapai County Recorder’s office now offers a free service to all citizens called Eagle Fraud Guard.

Citizens who are concerned about potential deception through recordings in Yavapai County are encouraged to take advantage of this service.

Eagle Fraud Guard allows citizens to proactively monitor and be alerted when a document is recorded in a specific individual’s name and/or business name in Yavapai County. When documents are recorded, meeting a citizen’s search criteria, an email is automatically generated and sent to the citizen notifying them of the recording.

The email provides basic information about the document, as well as a link back to the document image for review by the individual or business.

When entering names to be monitored, remember that many people share the same name. Just because someone receives a notification doesn’t mean they are the individual or business affected. This means that it’s very important to review the document image provided.

This is not an automatic notification. Those wishing to use this service must subscribe with their email. Citizens may unsubscribe from this service at any time as well as change or update criteria being monitored.

Sign-up at yavapaicountyaz-web.tylerhost.net/web/user/disclaimer. Call 928-771-3244 with questions.

Manzanita Outreach to distribute Farmers to Families food box program

Manzanita Outreach will distribute the USDA’s Farmers to Families food box program at the organization’s free food sharing events in February, March and April.

The Farmers to Families food box program puts American farmers and distributors of all sizes back to work and brings healthy food to communities. According to the US Department of Agriculture, the program has distributed more than 132 million food boxes that support American farmers and families affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The quality of food in the boxes is equivalent to what one would expect to find at a local grocery store, Manzanita Outreach Executive Director Mike Newcomb said.

The boxes include fresh fruits and vegetables such as potatoes, squash, apples, oranges, onions, carrots, melons. Also included are dairy products such as milk, yogurt, cheese, cottage cheese and butter.

Verde Valley residents can pick-up their free food boxes at Manzanita Outreach’s drive-thru food sharing events. Please have ample space available in the trunk of your vehicle for the loading of food boxes.

The following are the February events in Yavapai County:

Wednesday, Feb. 17 (4 p.m.-5:30 p.m.) at 1801 E. Fir St., Cottonwood

Saturday, Feb. 20 (8:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m.) at 406 S. 6th St., Cottonwood

Tuesday, Feb. 23 (12:30 p.m.-2 p.m.) at 2062 AZ-89, Chino Valley

Saturday, Feb. 27 (9 a.m.-11 a.m.) at 7450 E. Pav Way, Prescott Valley

For information on where and when food will be shared in subsequent months, visit MOhelp.org. Manzanita Outreach is a 501(c) (3) organization. Donations made to the organization qualify for the Arizona Charitable Tax Credit. For more information on the organization or to volunteer or donate, visit ManzanitaOutreach.org.

Nominations now open for 2021 Yavapai Healthy School Award

Yavapai County Community Health Services would like to recognize how well all schools handled 2020 regarding the health of their students, staff, and community they serve.

Administrators and board members have been put in a tough position with no right answer, and have continued to make the best decisions for their communities.

Teachers and staff have gone above and beyond, teaching in new ways whether virtual or in-person, and truly doing what’s best for their students. Thank you to all for hanging in there this past year and making the best of a very challenging situation.

YCCHS would like to continue to hold the annual Yavapai Healthy Schools Award. Know of a school in Yavapai County going above-and-beyond to meet the health and wellness needs of their students? A school that strives for best practices in school wellness policy, nutrition, worksite wellness, emotional, mental, and physical health and caring for the whole student?



If so, here’s a chance to nominate the school for the Yavapai Healthy School Award. Nominations are open now through Feb. 15 on the Yavapai Healthy Schools website, yavapaihealthyschools.com.



Nominations may come from anyone: community, staff or students. Submit nominations by filling out the form at yavapaihealthyschools.com/index.php/2021-yhs-nomination/.



For more information, contact Heather Klomparens at 928-634-6857 or heather.klomparens@yavapai.us.

Cottonwood, Camp Verde AARP Tax-Aide services

This year, AARP Foundation Tax-Aide’s Cottonwood office will only accept tax season appointments for free tax preparation, from people whom they have prepared a tax return in the past three years.

They are limiting capacity to keep volunteers safe and healthy during the COVID-19 pandemic. Additional appointments may open later in the season.

To make an appointment, call 928-719-7674 between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Do not call the Verde Valley Senior Center as they are currently closed to the public.

No-cost tax preparation and e-filing services for taxpayers of all ages by AARP Tax-Aide IRS-certified volunteers will be at Camp Verde Community Library again this year, but will be a little different due to the AARP COVID-19 guidelines.

Patrons requiring tax-aide assistance need to first come to Camp Verde Community Library’s PC Help Desk and ask for an AARP Taxpayer Packet. All forms must be filled out and signed.

Once the packet is completed, there will be a number to call to make an appointment to come to the library on Tuesdays from 2 p.m. until 4:30 p.m. through April 14. Patrons will receive a call back for an interview before the appointment. Patrons will then come to the library and park on the south side of the building and will be met in their vehicle by one of the AARP volunteers to pick up the completed documents, after which they will be scanned inside the library, and then returned to them in their vehicle.



Patrons will be notified when their return is complete, and they can make another appointment to pick up the completed return.



Camp Verde Community Library is at 130 Black Bridge Road. For more information, visit cvlibrary.org or call 554-8380.

Clarkdale Historical Society Museum engages Main Street Clarkdale strollers

Although not yet open to visitors, Clarkdale Historical Society and Museum brings exhibits to the public with a new display on Main and 9th streets in Clarkdale at the former Miller’s Market.

Easily viewable from the sidewalk, the first of several banners contains the site plan of this Clarkdale landmark accompanied by archival photos and historic facts. Banners depicting several more buildings in Clarkdale’s Historic Business District are in the works.

Clarkdale Historical Society and Museum hopes to encourage passers-by to stop, enjoy the information presented on the banner and imagine Clarkdale in its bustling heyday.

Until the building can safely open again, visit this display on Main Street in Clarkdale and the many interesting articles and artifacts available at www.clarkdalemuseum.org.

This banner and many other CHSM projects were made possible through a grant from Arizona Humanities.

Who writes and funds cookie-cutter legislation?

The League of Women Voters of Northern Arizona and OLLI at Yavapai College Sedona/Verde Valley will present two award-winning investigative reporters who have uncovered some startling answers to the questions: who writes and funds cookie-cutter legislation?

Nick Penzenstadler of USA TODAY and Rob O’Dell of the Arizona Republic were able to uncover rampant copycat state legislation nationwide, using unprecedented data-analysis techniques.

Their methods and findings have earned them the Goldsmith Prize for investigative journalism and an Edward R. Murrow award.

Join us on Monday, Feb. 15 from 1 p.m. until 2:30 p.m. via ZOOM as Penzenstadler and O’Dell reveal and update their findings.

This Voter Education Program is free and everyone is welcome. To register for the event and receive the Zoom link, email LWVNAZ@gmail.com.



The League of Women Voters is a non-partisan political organization dedicated to public service in the field of government. It is a national organization open to people of all genders.

For more information about the League, send an email to lwvnaz@gmail.com.



Wi-Fi hotspots, Dell laptops available for checkout at Camp Verde library

Patrons with a valid Camp Verde Community Library card or an account in good standing are invited to check out a Verizon Wi-Fi hotspot or a Dell laptop for use at home.

The Wi-Fi hotspots and laptop computers are available thanks to a Community Connect: Digital Access at Home grant.

Patrons must be 18 or older and must present photo ID along with their library card to check out electronic equipment. The checkout period is for one week at a time and the transaction will only be handled at the PC Helpdesk.

For details, check the library’s Facebook page or website or call 928-554-8380. Camp Verde Community Library is at 130 N Black Bridge Road.

For more information, visit capitalone.com/about or ala.org.

Camp Verde Parks & Recreation moves Pecan & Wine Festival to April

Camp Verde Parks & Recreation has moved the Pecan & Wine Festival this year to April 17-18. This event is normally held the third weekend in March.

A year ago, the annual festival was one of the first casualties in the COVID-19 pandemic, as it was cancelled less than a week before its opening in mid-March 2020.

With the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine, Parks & Recreation Manager Michael Marshall said there is hope that conditions “will begin to be more positive and by late April we can all enjoy a fun outside festival.”

Hours for this year’s Pecan & Wine Festival are 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. Saturday, April 17 and 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. Sunday, April 18. The event will feature wine tasting with wineries from across the Verde Valley.

The annual Pecan & Wine Festival is an all outside event. Marshall said that additional steps will be taken to properly space the vendors, and shade tents that allow good air circulation will be the new standard.

Additional hand washing and sanitizing stations will be available, and masks will be required for vendors and staff who are not able to socially distance.

People feeling sick with COVID-19 symptoms will be asked to stay at home.

Camp Verde Parks & Recreation is at 395 S. Main St. For more information or a vendor application, contact Camp Verde Parks & Recreation at 928-554-0828, parks@campverde.az.gov or visitcampverde.com/events.

Camp Verde Library sponsors virtual art class for ages 10 and older

Camp Verde Community Library has an opportunity for a limited number of community members who want to learn alcohol ink painting techniques.

Instructor Lynne Kohler, founder of Lynne’s Jubilee, will teach a six-week series of virtual classes that introduce alcohol ink painting to anyone 10 years of age and older.

Learn this medium known for its vibrant colors and organic images. Art supply kits are available for free to the first 12 people who sign up and commit to attend all six classes.

The series repeats Thursdays at 1 p.m. through March 11.



In this workshop, Kohler will walk students through the basic techniques of working with alcohol inks on tile, paper, ceramic and plastics and include ideas for adding details using Gelly Roll ink pens.



This virtual alcohol ink painting workshop is part of the Smithsonian’s Voices and Votes: Democracy in America exhibit at Camp Verde Community Library, through Feb. 27.

People oftentimes use mediums beyond words or speech to express their opinions, thoughts or emotions. At the end of the six-weeks, students will be invited to show their visual voice through a display on the art wall at the library.



To sign up for the Virtual Art Class and receive a Zoom link to attend, contact Library Director Kathy Hellman at 928-554-8381 or Kathy.Hellman@campverde.az.gov

Camp Verde Community Library is at 130 Black Bridge Road. For more information, visit cvlibrary.org or call 928-554-8381.

Donate bicycles for Adopt-a-Family program

It’s never too late to plan for the holidays. That’s why the Camp Verde Kiwanis and The Old Guys have partnered the past two years to restore old bicycles for the Kiwanis’ Adopt-a-Family Christmas program.



The Old Guys restore discarded bicycles and are looking forward to receiving some small and medium size bikes this year, along with teen- and adult-size bikes. Restored bicycles are then given to families at the annual Camp Verde Kiwanis Adopt-a-Family gift distribution in the mid-December.



Every Christmas, Adopt-a-Family partners to collect and distribute clothing, toys and food to families in Camp Verde.



Camp Verde Kiwanis is able to furnish more bicycles to the community’s youth with this partnership. Anyone may donate bicycles, either drop them off or Kiwanis can pick them up.

For pickup or drop off, Call Camp Verde Kiwanis members Alice Sordahl at 928-301-1938 or Cris McPhail at 928-208-8328. For more information about Camp Verde Kiwanis, visit Campverdekiwanis.portalbuzz.com.

Public notice of upcoming accreditation review visit by ACEN

Feb. 22-25, Yavapai College will host a site visit for continuing accreditation of its Nursing Program by the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing (ACEN).

The public is invited to meet with the site visit team and comment about the program in person at an online meeting scheduled at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 24.

Visit the Yavapai College home page at yc.edu to get the link to the public meeting.

Enjoy movie night on the Camp Verde Library

At the Camp Verde Community Library, 130 Black Bridge Road, select one of the movies themed around the Democracy in America exhibit from the display shelf near the PC Helpdesk and get a free movie night snack bag to take home.

There are 10 selections for grownups and nine family selections that will help patrons experience different times and places to better understand some of the issues this country has faced on the journey toward a more perfect union.

For a complete list of eligible movies, visit the Town of Camp Verde website, campverde.az.gov, then click onto DEPARTMENTS > Community Library. Show the movie you have selected at the children’s checkout desk or the front desk and ask for a movie night snack bag.

Limit one movie night snack bag per family per week.

Verde Village Property Owners Association February membership drive

The Verde Village Property Owners Association currently has 472 members. A vote at the association’s January meeting supported an increase of membership dues to $60 per year.



Because the association is a voluntary property owners association, it depends entirely on dues and donations.

The Verde Village Property Owners Association add values to member properties because property owners may use the pool all summer, can rent the large hall in the clubhouse or the small hall in the ranch house.

Members can walk the trails along the Verde River and enjoy the pond on Del Rio. The association offers a delicious meal the last Friday of every month, and hopes to soon offer Bingo. Once COVID-19 pandemic allows the association to again meet in person, classes such as hula, knitting, crafts and exercise will be available. The association also wants to offer a games day and a book club.

For all this to happen, the association needs financial support. Until March 1, join the Verde Village Property Owners Association at last year’s rate of $40.

For more information, visit vvpoa.net or email the association for a copy of the newsletter at vvpoaroundupnewsletter@gmail.com. Call 928-646-6505 and leave a message. Or send a check to VVPOA, 4855 E. Broken Saddle Drive, Cottonwood, AZ 86326.

Share your story on the ‘Be Here’ story app for iOS

Camp Verde Community Library is collecting local stories about voting and democracy for Voices and Votes. Using the Be Here story app from MuseWeb, participants can record a five-minute story, anecdote, or experience about life in Camp Verde and take a photo or upload one.

By collecting local stories in the voices of local people, the app creates an archive of place-based stories created by the people who know the community best. People interested in participating can tune-in via Zoom for a virtual demonstration, ask at the PC Helpdesk for one-on-one assistance, check out an iPad for in-library use of the Be Here story app in a quiet/study room, download the app to their personal iOS device and record their stories, and interact with the story collection kiosk that is part of the Voices and Votes exhibit.

Camp Verdeans can add their voices to the national narrative through the Be Here story app. Visitors can then use the app to tap into the community's cultural heritage when they listen to the stories based on the geolocations on their smartphones.

Camp Verde Community Library is at 130 Black Bridge Road. For more information, call 928-554-8380.

This program is part of the Smithsonian’s Voices and Votes: Democracy in America exhibit at Camp Verde Community Library, through Feb. 27.

Solar co-op launches for northern Arizona residents to go solar

The non-profit group Solar United Neighbors (SUN) has launched the Northern Arizona Solar Co-op to help area residents go solar.

The co-op will help northern Arizona homeowners and business owners to join the growing community of people saving money by harnessing solar power.

The co-op is free to join and open to homeowners and business owners in Flagstaff, Sedona, Coconino County and surrounding northern Arizona communities.

Together, co-op members will learn about solar energy and leverage their numbers to purchase individual solar systems at a discounted group price.

Joining the co-op does not obligate members to purchase solar. Instead, members will have the option to individually purchase panels and electric vehicle chargers based on the installer’s group rate.

After a competitive bidding process facilitated by Solar United Neighbors, co-op members will select a single solar company to complete the installations. Solar United Neighbors provides guidance on the process but remains vendor neutral, empowering the co-op members to decide.

The county and municipal governments are partnering with SUN on the co-op to help residents go solar and meet local climate and sustainability goals.

Cottonwood-Oak Creek needs substitute teachers

Cottonwood-Oak Creek School District strives to keep its schools open for in-person learning. One of the district’s greatest challenges is having enough substitute teachers to cover classrooms when a teacher or a teacher’s aide is absent.

District leadership asks you to consider becoming a substitute.

Requirements for substitute teaching:

• Bachelor's Degree or higher

• IVP Fingerprint clearance card

• Arizona Department of Education Substitute Teaching Certificate (azed.gov)

Pay is $100 a day. If you are near to completing a Bachelor's Degree, call District Human Resources Manager Becky Wilson at 928-634-2288 for alternative methods.

If you do not have the degree and still want to help as a support substitute, requirements are:

• IVP Fingerprint Clearance Card

• Pay is minimum wage

If interested, contact Cottonwood-Oak Creek Human Resources Manager Becky Wilson at 928-634-2288.

Political Book Club invites members

The League of Women Voters Northern Arizona (formerly Greater Verde Valley) begins the sixth year of its political book club. New participants are invited to join. The only requirement is that you read the book.

The Political Book Club meets online on ZOOM from 1-3 p.m. the last Saturday of the month. Everyone has an opportunity to comment on the book, and to participate in a general discussion of the issues raised by the book.

For February, the selection is 10 Lessons for a Post Pandemic World, by Fahreed Zakaria, For March, the selection is Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents, by Isabel Wilkerson.



Launched in January 2016, the goal of the political book club is to provide another way for citizens to become informed about government and history and to increase their participation in our democracy. This is consistent with the mission of the League of Women Voters Northern Arizona which is to empower voters and defend democracy.

The League envisions a democracy where every person has the desire, the right, the knowledge and the confidence to participate. The League is an organization fully committed to diversity, equity, and inclusion in principle and in practice. The League does not support or oppose political parties or candidates for elective offices.



For more information, contact Barbara Litrell at 928-300-5839 or blitrell@aol.com.

Leisurely slideshow from Clarkdale Museum

A new narrated slideshow is available for viewing at the Clarkdale Historical Society and Museum’s website, Clarkdalemuseum.org.

Click on the Resource tab, then Video Slideshows and choose Clarkdale Smelter Worker Recreation. You’ll be treated to almost 10 minutes of vintage photos of such bygone Clarkdale icons as the golf course, Peck’s Lake and the movie theater. Sports teams are prominent as are holiday celebrations. A lively narration accompanies the photos and tells the story of leisure times gone by.

This presentation is one of the many resources available at the museum’s website. Explore the extensive collection of yearbooks and see what businesses bought advertisements.



Peruse the First Friday presentations to hear some of the fascinating personal stories that make up Clarkdale’s history. Read the newsletter. And join us. The membership form is available on the website.

Two-year camping closure along State Route 260, Salt Mine Road

For the next two years, recreation officials on the Verde Ranger District will implement a special camping closure for areas along State Route 260 and Salt Mine Road.



Over the past few years, dispersed camping in these areas, as well as high use have caused significant resource damage to soil and water quality.

Abandoned property, trash, and sanitation issues have also created an unsafe environment for other forest users and continued resource degradation.



To address these issues on the Verde Ranger District, forest officials have issued a two-year temporary closure to include three restricted areas. The closure order and map of the closed areas is at fs.usda.gov/detail/prescott/notices/?cid=FSEPRD872589.

Over the next two years, the district will analyze current dispersed camping corridors, areas of overuse and look at the long-term management of these areas. This process will provide opportunity for public involvement and input.

For more information, contact the Verde Ranger District at 928-567-4121.

Stay up to date on Prescott National Forest news by checking the Prescott NF website and following us on Facebook and Twitter.

Precept Revelation

Wednesdays from 2:30 p.m. until 4 p.m., women are invited to study the book of Revelation through Precept.

Since 1970, Precept has equipped small group Bible study leaders who can help you discover the truth of scripture for yourself, but not by yourself.

This women’s Precept Bible study will be held at the Koeppe home, 1300 E. Regge Way, Cottonwood.

Go to Precept.org to order workbook.

Email Kay_tee_did@hotmail.com for more information.

Democracy in America

The Smithsonian’s Museum on Main Street, in cooperation with the Arizona Humanities Council presents Voices and Votes: Democracy in America through Saturday, Feb. 27 at the Camp Verde Community Library, 130 Black Bridge Road.

The exhibition examines the nearly 250-year-old American experiment of a government of, by and for the people, and how each generation since continues to question how to form a more perfect union.

Camp Verde Community Library, in partnership with League of Women Voters of Greater Verde Valley has been chosen by the AZ Humanities Council to host the exhibit as part of the Museum on Main Street program, a national/state/local partnership to bring exhibitions and programs to rural cultural organizations.

The exhibition has toured five communities in Arizona and will end at the Camp Verde Library in 2021 with the last chance to view it locally.

With the support and guidance of AZ State Humanities council, Camp Verde Community Library has developed complementary exhibits and will host virtual programs to raise people’s understanding about their own history, the joys and challenges of living rural, how change has impacted their community, and prompt discussion of goals for the future.

Visit museumonmainstreet.org, cvlibrary.org or call 928-554-8380 for more information.

Lunch Wednesdays at Camp Verde American Legion Post 93

From noon until 2 p.m. Wednesdays, Post 93 Camp Verde American Legion Auxiliary serves lunch at the legion, 286 S. 3rd St.

Lunch is open to the public. Cost is $6 and includes lunch and dessert, as well as a soda or water.

Menu changes each week, so call the post at 928-567-6154 to find out what is going to be served.