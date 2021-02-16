New music includes Bon Jovi record '2020'

Bon Jovi – 2020

Island Records

2020 is the 15th studio album by Bon Jovi. The album was initially set for release on May 15, 2020 but was later pushed back due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The album’s debut single “Unbroken” was released in November 2019, and the second radio single “Limitless” was released on Feb. 20, 2020. Both songs feature music videos.

While in quarantine, lead singer Jon Bon Jovi wrote two more songs that would be included in the final album: “Do What You Can,” which represents the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and “American Reckoning,” a protest song about George Floyd’s death, and written in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Before the postponement, the songs “Luv Can” and “Shine” were initially part of the album, but they were replaced with “Do What You Can” and “American Reckoning,” The tracklist order also changed, as the first version of the album was set to start with “Beautiful Drug” and finish with “Blood in the Water.”

Tracks include: Limitless, Do What You Can, American Reckoning, Beautiful Drug, Story of Love, Let It Rain, Lower the Flag, Blood in the Water, Brothers in Arms.

Koe Wetzel – Sellout

Columbia Records

Sellout is the third full length album from genre-bending artist Koe Wetzel.

The album was released digitally on Nov. 20, 2020.

The Texas-born singer, songwriter, guitarist, and producer continues to unapologetically trail blaze between grunge, country, Americana, and damn near everything else under the sun on Sellout.

The Texas-born singer, songwriter, guitarist, and producer kicks out hard rock hooks with a twang bred in rough and tumble dives, yet meant for stadium stages.

For as much as he unapologetically trailblazes between grunge, country, Americana, and most everything else under the sun, this maverick broke through the old-fashioned way — he worked hard.

Since 2015, he has quietly sold over 200,000 units independently, cranked out 100 million streams and views, and went from playing bars with chicken wire in front of the stage to hosting and headlining his own packed-to-the-gills Koe Wetzel’s Incredible Music Festival surrounded by fireworks and thousands of screaming fans.

Album contains explicit lyrics.

Tracks include: Pre-Sellout, Kuntry & Wistern, Cold & Alone, Good Die Young.

The Dead South – Served Live

Six Shooter Records Inc.

Gold-certified bluegrass band The Dead South announce Served Live, their first double live album.

Recorded during the Served Cold World Tour, which traveled the USA, UK and Ireland before the live music industry was shut down by the pandemic, Served Live is a full concert set list taped at iconic and beloved venues, from London’s Brixton Academy and Denver’s Mission Ballroom to The Belasco Theatre in LA. Featuring new material from the JUNO Award winning album Sugar & Joy, alongside the band’s top charting, global viral hits from previous records,

Served Live puts you in the front row in your own home, where we hope you’ll stay safe.

The band stated: “We’ve often thought of ourselves primarily as live, performing artists as opposed to recording artists. Our studio albums exist as a reflection of and advertisement for what we really do, which is put on high-energy shows. While a “live recording” is a bit of a paradox, we’re very excited to give our fans a glimpse of what we do best.”

Tracks include: Diamond Ring, Blue Trash, Black Lung, The Recap, Boots.