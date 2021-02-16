Obituary: Adrienne Lamattina 1933-2021
Originally Published: February 16, 2021 8:19 a.m.
Adrienne Lamattina, of Cottonwood Arizona, passed away on February 5th, 2021. She was born in Brooklyn NY on March 26, 1933.
She is survived by her husband, Anthony Lamattina of Cottonwood; her daughter, Phyllis Lamattina and her two granddaughters, Jaime Migdalene and Karen Burg.
No services are scheduled.
Any donations should be made payable to the American Cancer Society.”
Arrangements entrusted to Bueler Funeral Home.
Information provided by the family.
