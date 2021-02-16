From rim to river: Photographing the Grand Canyon

Professional photographer Adam Schallau will present to the Sedona Camera Club starting at 6 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 22. Due to ongoing COVID-19 concerns, his online presentation will be via a Sedona Camera Club webinar.

Schallau has been photographing Grand Canyon for more than 10 years. He averages 70-plus days a year capturing the canyon from the South Rim, North Rim, and along the Colorado River.

Schallau’s time in the Grand Canyon includes several 18-day photographic expeditions rafting the Colorado River. He will share his experiences, the challenges he has faced in making his photographs, and the lessons he has learned.

Schallau seeks to convey the timeless beauty of our treasured National Parks and public lands. He says “My passion is the wide-open spaces of the American landscape and its ever-changing palette of light, shadow, color, shape, and form.

It offers unique challenges and generous rewards for the photographer that keeps their eyes and heart open to when all of these elements combine to create a decisive moment in time. I strive to reveal intimate details and awe-inspiring vistas while working in the margins of light as the landscape comes to life.”

Schallau is an internationally recognized photographer and workshop leader whose portfolio captures both the grand and intimate scenes of the American landscape.

In 2017, Schallau was recognized as the Photographer of the Year for the International Regional Magazine Association for his work in Arizona Highways Magazine. He is a recipient of the Luminous Endowment; in 2009 was an Artist-in-Residence at Grand Canyon National Park.

This summer, Schallau will present two three-day workshops during the Sedona Photography Symposium’s “Unleash Your Inner Artist,” August 12-15. His workshops are focused on the Grand Canyon: “Magic of the Monsoon” Part I – Photographing the South Rim - August 16-18 and “Magic of the Monsoon” Part II – Photographing the North Rim – August 18-20. “The summer monsoon season is one of the most exciting times to photograph the majesty of the Grand Canyon,“ said Schallau.

For more information on Schallau’s workshops, visit: sedonaphotosym.org.

Large-format fine art prints of Schallau’s work are in personal and corporate collections across the world, and have been exhibited in numerous galleries and museums. His work frequently appears in marketing and public awareness campaigns including Apple, National Audubon Society, the National Park Service and Patagonia.

Schallau’s photos have been published in magazines including National Geographic Traveler, Sunset Magazine, Backpacker Magazine, Men’s Journal, Arizona Highways, Cowboys & Indians, Via Magazine, Colorado Life, and New Mexico Magazine. You can see more of his photography in his book Chasing the Light – Grand Canyon. Most recently his work was featured on the cover of the book Grand Canyon National Park 100 Views.

The silver lining of the COVID-19 “cloud” is that the online format enables Sedona Camera Club to host high profile photographers from around the United States.

The club will have five to seven online meetings in 2020-2021; when the COVID situation permits, the club will return to face-to-face meetings. Upcoming speakers include Dawn Kish and Brenda Tharp.

Presentations hosted by the Sedona Camera Club are free to members. Guests may attend two meetings before joining.

Email programcoordinator@sedonacameraclub.org to obtain a link for the webinar. Local photographers are encouraged to join to support bringing high-quality speakers to promote interest in photography and develop photographic skills.

Membership costs $35 for the whole year. For more information on the Sedona Camera Club, go to www.sedonacameraclub.org.