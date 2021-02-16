Sedona Film Fest presents ‘Food Club’ premiere Feb. 19-25

The Sedona International Film Festival will present the Northern Arizona premiere of the “Food Club” showing Feb. 19-25 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

Three life-long girlfriends travel to Italy together to attend a cooking course in Puglia, and here they each find the opportunity to reinvent themselves.

“Food Club” is a delightful combination of fine food, fine wine and friendship set in a stunning and picturesque Italian backdrop.

Marie recently found herself abandoned on Christmas Eve by her husband and has been falling apart ever since.

Berling has been the eternal “bacherlorette” who outwardly denies her age and lives the sweet life, all seems perfect until we find out about her complicated relationship with her daughter.

Vanja is still living in the past and has never been able to move on from her late husband.

The three life-long girlfriends decide to travel to Italy together to attend a cooking course in Puglia and here they each find the opportunity to redefine themselves and acknowledge that the most important thing in life is their friendship and that it’s never too late to live a more fulfilling life.

“Food Club” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre Feb. 19-25. Showtimes will be 7 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 19, 20 and 21; and 4 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, Feb. 22, 24 and 25.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members.

For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona.

For more information, visit: SedonaFilmFestival.org.