East Coast weather puts Spectrum vaccinations on hold

COTTONWOOD - Appointments for receiving the COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday and Thursday at the Spectrum Healthcare mass vaccination site have been moved to Friday or later due to shipping delays on the East Coast.

Extreme weather has caused delays in the shipping and delivery of the Moderna vaccine to Yavapai County, according to a Spectrum press release.

Moderna has been administered to people in the Verde Valley and most rural areas because it does not require extremely cold temperatures for storage.

“Anyone who already has a confirmed appointment will receive the vaccine as soon as the next shipment arrives,” said the release by Tracey Horn, media manager.

People who have a confirmed appointment for Wednesday or Thursday are asked to check the Spectrum website for details about when they can potentially be seen for their immunization, she said. https://www.spectrumhealthcare-group.com/vaccine/

“Those who have a scheduled second-dose appointment can still receive their injection up to two weeks after their scheduled appointment and have the same level of protection as stated on the

Moderna vaccine information sheet.” stated April Rhodes, CEO of Spectrum Healthcare.

“The phone number for our pop-up Vaccination Station call center is 928-414-8884,” Rhodes said in the release.

“We are extremely grateful that we have the support of local and federal agencies to help us navigate the shifting landscape with the vaccine rollout.”

The vaccination stations are expected to re-open on Friday in Cottonwood and Prescott

Valley if the expected shipment of vaccine is delivered by noon on Thursday, the release said.

Patients who are affected by the closures on Wednesday and Thursday can return to the vaccination station that is most convenient to them over the next six days.

The Spectrum mass vaccination site has been held at the Verde Valley Christian Church, 406 S. Sixth St., Cottonwood. No walk-ins are allowed at this time.

Arizona COVID-19 cases and deaths by month

-12,475 cases and 597 deaths in May, 2020.

-63,920 cases and 803 deaths in June, 2020.

-92,930 cases and 1,977 deaths in July, 2020.

-25,307 cases and 1,297 deaths in August, 2020.

-16,361 cases and 600 deaths in September, 2020.

-28,216 cases and 306 deaths in October, 2020.

-89,658 cases and 733 deaths in November, 2020.

-197,887 cases and 2,340 deaths in December 2020.

-231,878 cases and 4,109 deaths in January 2021.

-So far in February, 38,910 cases and 1,939 deaths.

Arizona’s daily average for new COVID-19 cases, by month

-May 2020: 415 new cases each day.

-June 2020: 2,130 new cases each day.

-July 2020: 2,997 new cases each day.

-August 2020: 816 cases each day.

-September 2020: 545 cases each day.

-October 2020: 910 cases each day.

-November 2020: 2,988 cases each day.

-December 2020: 6,383 cases each day.

-January 2021: 7,479 cases each day.

-February 2021: 2,431 cases each day.