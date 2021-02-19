OFFERS
Fri, Feb. 19
Weather  64.0° weather icon
Obituary: Cam Rachelle Islas 1959-2021

Cam Rachelle Islas

Cam Rachelle Islas

Originally Published: February 19, 2021 1:45 p.m.

Cam Rachelle Islas: Our beautiful, strong, and faithful wife, mother, and Nana passed away after she fought a two-time battle with breast cancer on February 12, 2021.

She was ushered into the presence of Jesus surrounded by her husband and children, at the age of 62.

Cam Rachelle Islas (Wombacher) was born on February 7, 1959 to Janice Ellen Garbutt and William (Bill) Lee Wombacher. A long-time resident of Cottonwood, AZ she graduated from MUHS in 1977. There she met her High School sweetheart, Amador Islas and quickly started a family.

Cam went on to attend Cosmetology School and opened a Hair Salon (Cam’s Place). After years of doing hair, she transitioned into working for a local doctors office for 22 years. She spent the last 7 years working at NAH, where she had planned to retire in 3 years.

Cam’s greatest joy was her family and close friends. She spent her free time taking care of those close to her and having “date nights” with her grandchildren. In her private time, you would find her cuddled up in the kitchen reading and journaling.

Cam dreamt of adventure and travel following retirement but put the needs of those closest to her first; she was so selfless like that. Her faith played a major role in her life. She loved Jesus with all her heart and never hesitated to share the love of Jesus with anyone.

Her memory will be forever remembered by and cherished by her surviving family; Amador Islas of Cottonwood, AZ; children, Brandon (Janel) Islas of Cottonwood, Az, Jennie (Caleb) Labarda of Cottonwood, AZ, and Jacob (Rachel) Islas of Chandler, AZ; sibling, Dane (Kathy) Wombacher of Clarkdale, AZ; grandchildren, Trevor, Taylor, Kaden, Wyatt, Alanna, Ella, Jemma, Emery, Waylon, Arrow, Avery and numerous extend family members.

She is preceded in death by her unborn daughter in Heaven; her mother, Janice Ellen Garbutt; her father, William (Bill) Lee Wombacher and brother in-law, Jose Islas.

A private celebration of life will be held Sunday February 21, 19, 2021.

Arrangements entrusted to Bueler Funeral Home.

Information provided by the family.

