Obituary: Gloria Emma Ledvina 1940-2021

Gloria Emma Ledvina, of Camp Verde, Arizona, peacefully passed away on February 8, 2021 in Flagstaff, Arizona. She was 80.

Gloria was born on April 6, 1940 in Brooklyn, Iowa to Engle and Clara (Clappy) Verspille.



She is survived by her husband, Richard and sons, Ray and Ronnie Ledvina.



Private services will be held. Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements. For those who have special memories and would like to send private condolences or sign our online guest book, visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com.



