OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts Odd & Unusual CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Fri, Feb. 19
Weather  64.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Obituary: Gloria Emma Ledvina 1940-2021

Originally Published: February 19, 2021 1:37 p.m.

Gloria Emma Ledvina, of Camp Verde, Arizona, peacefully passed away on February 8, 2021 in Flagstaff, Arizona. She was 80.

Gloria was born on April 6, 1940 in Brooklyn, Iowa to Engle and Clara (Clappy) Verspille.

She is survived by her husband, Richard and sons, Ray and Ronnie Ledvina.

Private services will be held. Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements. For those who have special memories and would like to send private condolences or sign our online guest book, visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com.

Information provided by the family.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Obituary: Donna Jean Lewis 1935-2020
Obituary: Patrick Albert Logston Sr., 1936-2021
Obituary: Diane M. Wilson, 1940-2021
Obituary: Judith Louise Purvis Estrada 1940-2020
Obituary: Antonio Flores 1940-2021

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News