OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts Odd & Unusual CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Fri, Feb. 19
Weather  64.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Obituary: Kay Frances Kallsen 1945-2021

Kay Frances Kallsen

Kay Frances Kallsen

Originally Published: February 19, 2021 1:38 p.m.

Kay Frances Kallsen died February 4, 2021. She was 81 years old. Kay was born in Jerome, Arizona to Frank and Katherine Boban. Her family moved to Bridgeport in 1945. She attended Willard School and Cottonwood High School.

She married Keith Kallsen in 1957. She worked at Marcus J. Lawrence Hospital in the business office, as well as a medical assistant for Doctor Daniel Bright for many years. She started her own business, Flowers by K.

She was incredibly supportive of her children’s activities, becoming a Little League scorekeeper, a 4-H leader, and a Verde Valley Fair Board member. She was also a member of Our Shepherd Lutheran Church.

Kay is survived by her two children, Keith W. Kallsen (Frankie) and Kimberly King (George); two grandchildren, Fletcher and Lily King and her nephews, Joseph Kezele (Patty), Frank Ohlwiler (Heather), Kenneth Ohlwiler (David) and Jerry Sims. She is preceded in death by her husband, Keith C. Kallsen and her brothers, Joseph Kezele, Robert Sims, and sister, Rose Ohlwiler. Private services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Old Town Mission or Clemenceau Museum.

An online guestbook is available to sign at www.westcottfuneralhome.com.

Information provided by the family.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Keith C. Kallsen 1934 - 2009
Obituary: Judy Kay Dobbs 1959-2021
Obituary: Sally Clark 1921-2018
Obituary: Sandra Kay Simmons 1943-2018
Katherine (Kay) Grannan

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News