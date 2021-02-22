Fire damages Camp Verde apartment
CAMP VERDE — Copper Canyon Fire Marshal Ken Krebbs said it’s a good thing firefighters were able to get to an apartment fire Saturday morning.
After a call came in about the fire, which happened in an apartment in a complex on West Head Street, a crew was able to get to the scene quickly. That crew quickly put out the fire before it could destroy the apartment or spread.
Krebbs said a battalion chief told him the fire appeared to involve a man who was smoking a cigarette while an oxygen tank was present.
The apartment complex was evacuated, Krebbs said. He said a battalion chief told him the damage was limited and was contained to the apartment where it began.
The call wasn’t the only structure fire in Camp Verde on Saturday morning. At about 5 a.m. Saturday, Copper Canyon Fire responded to a house fire in the Middle Verde area.
- Man jailed after Clarkdale standoff
- Vehicle may have been doing 90 mph when crashed
- Village of Oak Creek Hollywood movie history
- Two flown to hospital after fiery crash
- Obituary: Cam Rachelle Islas 1959-2021
- Masks off: Bill would allow Arizona businesses to ignore city, county mandates
- NAH plans COVID-19 vaccination clinics in Camp Verde, Sedona
- Rogers wants to re-name Highway 260 after Trump
- Man gets 33 years in prison for sex abuse, kidnapping of elderly woman
- Verde Valley Valentine's Day love stories
- UPDATE: Second location added for COVID vaccination station in Cottonwood
- Two flown to hospital after fiery crash
- Man arrested after one-hour standoff
- Camp Verde man arrested for allegedly running psychedelics business
- Cottonwood pair had 45 grams of meth, weapons, YCSO says
- No sign of stolen Bank of America money after five years
- Man jailed after Clarkdale standoff
- Obituary: Patricia Ann Smith, 1947-2021
- Rimrock woman, charged in death of daughter, has new attorney
- Man accused in police death is back in jail
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: