OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts Odd & Unusual CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Mon, Feb. 22
Weather  64.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Middle Verde home likely a total loss after fire

Copper Canyon Fire Marshal Ken Krebbs said this home, located near West Pike Drive and Middle Verde Road, is likely a total loss after a fire broke out in the carport area and spread, Saturday morning. Courtesy of Copper Canyon Fire

Copper Canyon Fire Marshal Ken Krebbs said this home, located near West Pike Drive and Middle Verde Road, is likely a total loss after a fire broke out in the carport area and spread, Saturday morning. Courtesy of Copper Canyon Fire

By Jason W. Brooks
Originally Published: February 22, 2021 1:27 p.m.

CAMP VERDE — Copper Canyon Fire Marshal Ken Krebbs said a Middle Verde home that caught fire early Saturday morning is likely a total loss.

Krebbs said Copper Canyon Fire and Medical was called to a home, located near the intersection of Middle Verde Road and Pike Drive, at about 5 a.m. Saturday. He said it appears the only person in the home, a woman, was awakened by the smell of smoke and escaped without injury.

The home was fully engulfed in flames when Copper Canyon firefighters arrived, Krebbs said. Two firefighters suffered minor injuries.

Krebbs said the Verde Valley and Sedona fire departments assisted. He said water supply was an issue, as is often the case on fire calls to the Middle Verde area.

While the cause of the fire is still under investigation, Krebbs said, the fire appeared to start in a carport area, where an electric car was parked. The fire then spread into the attic of the home.

The fire wasn’t the only structure fire in Camp Verde on Saturday morning. Copper Canyon Fire also responded to a small apartment fire in a complex on West Head Street.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Fire damages Camp Verde apartment
Ken Krebbs takes over as Copper Canyon fire marshal
Woman, dog escape Verde Lakes home fire
Krebbs steps down from Camp Verde fire board
Copper Canyon burn season starts Feb. 1
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News