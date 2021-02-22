Middle Verde home likely a total loss after fire

CAMP VERDE — Copper Canyon Fire Marshal Ken Krebbs said a Middle Verde home that caught fire early Saturday morning is likely a total loss.

Krebbs said Copper Canyon Fire and Medical was called to a home, located near the intersection of Middle Verde Road and Pike Drive, at about 5 a.m. Saturday. He said it appears the only person in the home, a woman, was awakened by the smell of smoke and escaped without injury.

The home was fully engulfed in flames when Copper Canyon firefighters arrived, Krebbs said. Two firefighters suffered minor injuries.

Krebbs said the Verde Valley and Sedona fire departments assisted. He said water supply was an issue, as is often the case on fire calls to the Middle Verde area.

While the cause of the fire is still under investigation, Krebbs said, the fire appeared to start in a carport area, where an electric car was parked. The fire then spread into the attic of the home.

The fire wasn’t the only structure fire in Camp Verde on Saturday morning. Copper Canyon Fire also responded to a small apartment fire in a complex on West Head Street.