Middle Verde home likely a total loss after fire
CAMP VERDE — Copper Canyon Fire Marshal Ken Krebbs said a Middle Verde home that caught fire early Saturday morning is likely a total loss.
Krebbs said Copper Canyon Fire and Medical was called to a home, located near the intersection of Middle Verde Road and Pike Drive, at about 5 a.m. Saturday. He said it appears the only person in the home, a woman, was awakened by the smell of smoke and escaped without injury.
The home was fully engulfed in flames when Copper Canyon firefighters arrived, Krebbs said. Two firefighters suffered minor injuries.
Krebbs said the Verde Valley and Sedona fire departments assisted. He said water supply was an issue, as is often the case on fire calls to the Middle Verde area.
While the cause of the fire is still under investigation, Krebbs said, the fire appeared to start in a carport area, where an electric car was parked. The fire then spread into the attic of the home.
The fire wasn’t the only structure fire in Camp Verde on Saturday morning. Copper Canyon Fire also responded to a small apartment fire in a complex on West Head Street.
- Man jailed after Clarkdale standoff
- Vehicle may have been doing 90 mph when crashed
- Village of Oak Creek Hollywood movie history
- Two flown to hospital after fiery crash
- Obituary: Cam Rachelle Islas 1959-2021
- Masks off: Bill would allow Arizona businesses to ignore city, county mandates
- NAH plans COVID-19 vaccination clinics in Camp Verde, Sedona
- Rogers wants to re-name Highway 260 after Trump
- Man gets 33 years in prison for sex abuse, kidnapping of elderly woman
- Verde Valley Valentine's Day love stories
- UPDATE: Second location added for COVID vaccination station in Cottonwood
- Two flown to hospital after fiery crash
- Man arrested after one-hour standoff
- Camp Verde man arrested for allegedly running psychedelics business
- Cottonwood pair had 45 grams of meth, weapons, YCSO says
- No sign of stolen Bank of America money after five years
- Man jailed after Clarkdale standoff
- Obituary: Patricia Ann Smith, 1947-2021
- Rimrock woman, charged in death of daughter, has new attorney
- Man accused in police death is back in jail
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: