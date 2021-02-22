Spectrum vaccination stations to reopen Tuesday

COTTONWOOD - Spectrum Healthcare said vaccination stations in Cottonwood and Prescott Valley are expected to re-open Tuesday, Feb, 23.

Appointments for receiving the COVID-19 vaccine at the Spectrum Healthcare mass vaccination site at the Verde Valley Christian Church in Cottonwood were postponed last Wednesday due to shipping delays on the East Coast caused by winter weather.

Those with appointments who were previously delayed are being contacted by text, email, and phone calls with their new appointment times, Spectrum reported Saturday.

“Anyone who already has a confirmed appointment will receive the vaccine 1 week after their original appointment time,” Spectrum said. “Patients are being asked to come back 1 week later at the same time of day as their original appointment.”

Spectrum said the following schedule only affects patients whose appointments that have been on hold for the last week:

Those with an appointment on Tuesday, Feb. 23:

Patients are being asked to come in between the hours of 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Those with an appointment between Wednesday, Feb. 17 and Monday, Feb. 22:

Patients are being asked to come in seven days after their original appointment, Spectrum said in its press release.

“We want to thank community members for their patience and understanding this week as we’ve had to make multiple changes to the schedule,” said April Rhodes, CEO of Spectrum Healthcare.

Extreme winter weather has caused delays in the shipping and delivery of the Moderna vaccine to Yavapai County, according to Spectrum.

Moderna has been administered to people in the Verde Valley and most rural areas because it does not require extremely cold temperatures for storage.

“The phone number for our pop-up Vaccination Station call center is 928-414-8884,” Rhodes said.

https://www.spectrumhealthcare-group.com/vaccine/